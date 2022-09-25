Cheekwood to showcase old Hollywood, ‘Addams Family’ artist’s work

Cheekwood is adding Hollywood nostalgia and ghoulish humor to its fall and holiday festivities with exhibitions set to open that shed light on the little-known histories of two influential cultural phenomena.

Opening Sept. 30, “Glamour & Style: Portrait Photography from the Golden Age of Cinema” presents the 1930s and ’40s Celebrity portrait and fashion photography. On view in Cheekwood’s graphic arts gallery, the exhibition centers on the work of George Hurrell, who revolutionized Hollywood portraiture with his ability to capture and create the glamor and allure of his famous subjects.

“He would often pose the actresses and actors against a minimalist background with a really strong directional light, and they had this very pronounced gaze,” said Cheekwood Museum curator Eric Birkle. “Sometimes that gaze is directed at the viewer in a kind of confrontational or seductive way. Other times, it’s directed off into the distance.”

That influential “Hurrell style” of dramatic lighting and composition became the very definition of glamor for the movie industry during the Golden Age of Cinema.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button