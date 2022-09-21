Checking in on Georgia football transfers

How are Georgia football transfers performing during the 2022 college football season?

Numerous former Georgia Bulldogs are making big impacts at their new schools. Former Georgia receiver Matt Landers is Arkansas’ leading receiver. Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber had a critical pick-six last week for the Gators.

Tons of former University of Georgia standouts are making plays at their respective schools. Kirby Smart coaches up his Talented players well and it translates to production almost regardless of where they end up.

Here’s an update on how 11 former Georgia football players are doing with there new teams:

Miami defensive back Tyrique Stevenson



Tyrique Stevenson of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a defensive play against the Texas A&M Aggies. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Tyrique Stevenson and the Hurricanes are 2-1 this season. Miami lost a key game on the road at Texas A&M last week, but Stevenson and the Miami defense played pretty well. The former Georgia defensive back has an interception and six tackles this season.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton



Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton could play against Georgia in the SEC championship. Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s Jermaine Burton has eight catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns to start the 2022 college football season. The Crimson Tide are 3-0.

Florida cornerback Jalen Kimber



Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) intercepts the ball and runs it back for a touchdown. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Kimber has five total tackles this season. The Florida Gators are 2-1. Kimber battled through a hand injury and returned an interception for a touchdown in Week 3’s close win over South Florida.

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels



West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws a touchdown pass. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

JT Daniels and West Virginia are 1-2 this season. The Mountaineers have close defeats to Kansas and Pittsburgh.

Daniels has thrown for 753 yards and has six touchdown passes. The former Georgia quarterback has thrown two interceptions. West Virginia faces Virginia Tech in Week 4.

Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson



Robinson has just one catch this season, but he made it count. Robinson scored a 23-yard touchdown against Memphis. Mississippi State faces Bowling Green in Week 4.

Michigan State defensive back Ameer Speed



Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Ameer Speed ​​and Michigan State lost 39-28 at Washington last week. However, Speed ​​has already accumulated 18 total tackles this season, which is more than he ever tallied in a year at Georgia.

TCU defensive tackle Tymon Mitchell



The Colorado Buffaloes offense lines up against the TCU Horned Frogs and defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Tymon Mitchell has three tackles for TCU. The Horned Frogs are 2-0 and play SMU in Week 4. Mitchell recorded 11 total tackles during his career with Georgia.

Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini



(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Latavious Brini and Arkansas are 3-0 this season, but face a big test against Texas A&M in Week 4. Brini has 14 total tackles and a forced fumble for the Razorbacks.

ECU wide receiver Jaylen Johnson



East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Jaylen Johnson (1) reacts against the Old Dominion Monarchs. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

ECU Pirates receiver Jaylen Johnson is making an impact this year. He’s racked up 12 receptions for 152 yards and has a touchdown. The Pirates are 2-1 and nearly beat NC State in Week 1.

LSU defensive back Major Burns



Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers are 2-1 this year under Brian Kelly. Major Burns has 16 total tackles for the Tigers and has a pair of pass deflections.

Arkansas receiver Matt Landers



Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Landers transferred to Toledo, then transferred to Arkansas after originally playing college football at Georgia. Landers has 211 receiving yards for the Razorbacks on 14 receptions and is Arkansas’ leading receiver so far.