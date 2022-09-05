Check out what’s trending this fall in golf fashion

Cooler temperatures, Twilight Nines and changing tree leaves are upon us. Fall is arguably one of the best seasons in which to play golf and this year’s new fashion trends are up to par.

Golfweek has put together a list of trending items from brands like Adidas, Puma, PXG, Greyson and more to help amp up your style on the course this fall season.

If you’re not ready to let go of summer, check out our most recent list of best polos and shorts to extend the warm weather.

Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Core 8.5 Inch Shorts ($65)



Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Core 8.5-Inch Shorts. (Adidas Golf)

Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Core 8.5 inch shorts come in nine different colors and are made from primegreen recycled materials. The shorts are designed with a durable water resistant finish to keep you dry throughout your round.

Bonobos Performance Link Pants ($119)



Bonobos Performance Link Pants. (Bonobos)

Bonobos, worn by PGA Tour winner Justin Rose, offers a wide selection of streetwear, business and golf clothing. The Bonobos Performance Link Pants are moisture-wicking, quick and activewear drying, UV resistance and breathable. They come in slim taper, slim and athletic fits and 11 different colors.

Greyson Clothiers Siasconset Quarter-Zip ($145)



Greyson Clothiers Siasconset Quarter Zip-. (Greyson Clothiers)

Greyson’s Siasconset Quarter-Zip comes in 16 different colors and has a mock neck for warmth. Made from a brushed back fleece fabric with a suede blade stand, this pullover is lightweight and breathable and helps you stay comfortable as you swing.

Jofit Scallop Cutaway ($86)



Jofit Scallop Cutaway. (Jofit)

Jofit’s Scallop Cutaway top features a scallop mock collar, molded zipper and UPF50+ four-way stretch material. Made in calypso pink with aquarelle neck trim and zipper.

Puma Golf Mattr Fancy Plants Golf Polo ($80)



Puma Golf Mattr Fancy Plants Golf Polo. (Puma Golf)

Puma Golf’s Mattr Fancy Plants Golf Polo has their signature Mattr material made up of 92% recycled polyester and 8% elastane. This polo is available in three colors and is breathable and moisture wicking.

PXG Handkerchief Paneled Dress ($195)



PXG Handkerchief Paneled Dress. (PXG)

PXG Handkerchief Paneled Dress has contoured striping detail along the torso and has PXG’s new handkerchief pattern on the sleeves. The dress is made up of a quick-dry fabric that wicks away moisture and has UV protection. Designed with an asymmetric zipper closure.

PXG Ombre Plaid Sweater Vest ($165)



PXG Mens Ombre Plaid Sweater Vest Black. (PXG)

Paying homage to one of the most timeless looks in golf, the PXG Ombre Plaid Sweater Vest. The vest is accented with black ribbing on the collar, waist and arm holes. It features a sustainable made, four-way stretch fabric. There is also a zippered pocket on the lower back.

TravisMathew Hidden Falls Polo ($95)



TravisMathew Hidden Falls Polo. (TravisMathew)

TravisMathew Hidden Falls Polo features a mountain-inspired floral print in an autumn color way. The polo is wrinkle resistant with enhanced stretch.

