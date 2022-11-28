Check out what Duke basketball alum Grayson Allen just did

Former Duke basketball national champ Grayson Allen shot a sizzling 7-for-7 from downtown for the Milwaukee Bucks (14-5) in the first half of their 124-115 home win over the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Sunday night.

According to ESPN, that ties for the most made 3-pointers without a miss during any half of an NBA game across the past 25 seasons. And the seven makes from deep are the most by any Bucks player in any half in franchise history.

Allen, who went No. 21 overall at the 2018 NBA Draft after four seasons as a Blue Devil, finished the game with 25 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals, one block, and zero turnovers while shooting 8-for-10 from the field, 7- for-8 beyond the arc, and 2-for-4 from the charity stripe in his 32 minutes on the floor.

Talk about efficiency. His plus/minus of +20 tied teammate Jevon Carter for the game’s highest mark.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard, now a 27-year-old seemingly in his prime, did all of the above for the team with the second-best record in the NBA this season.

Through the Milwaukee Bucks’ impressive start to the season, Grayson Allen is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting a career-high 45.0 percent from 3-point land and 91.1 percent from the foul line in his 26.8 minutes per game . He’s drawn a starting nod in all but two of the 17 games he’s played.

