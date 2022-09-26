Check out this complete guide

Check out this complete guide

The 2022 award-winning St. James Court Art Show plans its return on the first weekend in October.

A favorite autumn ritual for 66 years, thousands of art lovers are expected to Canvas the Streets of the historic Old Louisville neighborhood from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 during the fine arts and contemporary crafts show.

The three-day event, which includes visual arts, crafts, food and drink, typically attracts more than 250,000 visitors and more than 600 artists from around the United States.

As always, admission to the juried art show is free. The outdoor event takes place rain or shine in the beautiful Victorian neighborhood several blocks south of downtown Louisville.

“Every year as we get closer to the art show, our excitement builds. It is the culmination of a year of hard work by a very devoted team,” said Howard Rosenberg, executive director of the St. James Court Art Show. “While we are one of the country’s top-rated art shows, it has never been about the rankings or the accolades. It is about bringing people together in this unique and special neighborhood. It’s the pride and honor that we feel about being able to be a part of this very special art show in this very special place.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button