Check out this complete guide

The 2022 award-winning St. James Court Art Show plans its return on the first weekend in October.

A favorite autumn ritual for 66 years, thousands of art lovers are expected to Canvas the Streets of the historic Old Louisville neighborhood from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 during the fine arts and contemporary crafts show.

The three-day event, which includes visual arts, crafts, food and drink, typically attracts more than 250,000 visitors and more than 600 artists from around the United States.

As always, admission to the juried art show is free. The outdoor event takes place rain or shine in the beautiful Victorian neighborhood several blocks south of downtown Louisville.

“Every year as we get closer to the art show, our excitement builds. It is the culmination of a year of hard work by a very devoted team,” said Howard Rosenberg, executive director of the St. James Court Art Show. “While we are one of the country’s top-rated art shows, it has never been about the rankings or the accolades. It is about bringing people together in this unique and special neighborhood. It’s the pride and honor that we feel about being able to be a part of this very special art show in this very special place.”

The renowned art show has been named the No. 1 “Best Fine Art and Design of the Past 10 years” by artist subscribers of Sunshine Artist magazine. St. James Court Art Show has also been awarded the No. 3 “All-Time Favorite Best of Show of All Time,” as voted on by Sunshine Artist Magazine artists.

New this year, St James Court Art Show is branching out to the Performing arts world by partnering with Fund for the Arts, the Trager Family Jewish Community Center Centerstage, and Kentucky Shakespeare. Stop by the Local Performance Village on the Inner Court, South Green and enjoy engaging performances throughout each day of the festival and take part in activities to bring out your inner artist.

For a list of times for performances, each day visit the Local Performance Village page at stjamescourtartshow.com.

Also this year, the Park Duvalle Community Health Center will be onsite offering free COVID-19 vaccines. Look for it on Magnolia Avenue next to the Conrad-Caldwell House.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 St. James Court Art Show:

How much does it cost to go to the St. James Court Art Show?

Admission is free, and the art show is a rain or shine event.

When and where is the St. James Court Art Show held?

The art show is held Sept. 30-ct. 2 in historic Old Louisville, the largest preserved district of Victorian architecture in the United States. The show takes place just south of Central Park on St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Magnolia Avenue, Third and Fourth streets. For GPS purposes use this address: 1402 St James Court, Louisville.

Is there a guide available to find specific arts booths?

For a complete list of artists and food vendors, pick up the complimentary St. James Court Art Show Program, available at Welcome Tents located at St James Court and Magnolia Avenue, Fourth Street and Magnolia Avenue, Third Street and Magnolia Avenue, St James Court and Hill Street Or skip the paper and click on a list of vendors at stjamescourtartshow.com.

Where do I park for the St. James Court Art Show?

Old Louisville is approximately three miles south of downtown Louisville and three blocks north of The University of Louisville. If you choose to search for public on-street parking outside the event perimeter, be sure to wear your walking shoes. Keep in mind that many streets are closed to traffic and parking during the show.

Parking is also available in these private lots. When you pay to park at one of the lots listed below, you are helping various non-profit organizations raise funds:

Cochran Elementary School: 500 W. Gaulbert Ave.

DuPont Manual High School: 120 W. Lee St.

Youth Performing Arts School: 1517 S. Second St.

Noe Middle School: 121W. Lee St.

Louisville Woman’s Club: behind 1322 S. Fourth St.

Handicapped parking is available on the east side of Sixth Street (along Central Park) between Park and Magnolia avenues from 8 am on Sept. 30 to 10 pm on Oct. 2nd the north lane of Hill between Third Streets and St. James Court from 9 am on Sept. 30to 10 pm on Oct. 2.

Is there bike parking available at St. James Court Art Show?

Bike Parking is available in Central Park near the Old Louisville Information Center and LMPD 4th Division.

What is not allowed at the St. James Court Art Show?

Sorry, no pets are allowed, outside of service animals, at the St. James Court Art Show. For other prohibited items, visit stjamescourtartshow.com.

What is the 2022 St. James Court Art Show watercolor print?

Watercolor artist, Mark D. Bird has created the official 2021 St. James Court Art Show print, “A Historic Preservation Success Story: The St. James Court Fountain.”

The third print in the collectible watercolor print series titled, “A Sense of Place: A Collection of Fine Art Prints,” has replaced the annual St James Court Art Show poster competition. The series acknowledges the significance of the Old Louisville neighborhood where the art show is located.

The scene depicted in the 2022 painting features three paintings in the lower portion of the composition that brings the fountain’s story to life. The central painting of one of the cherubic figures on the fountain captures the essence of historic preservation.

“A Sense of Place” print series features high-quality giclee fine art reproductions in signed and numbered editions of 100 prints and can be purchased at stjamescourtartshow.com or during the St. James Court Art Show for $200 each.

The reproductions are printed on 100% cotton rag archival paper, using pigmented inks that offer lightfastness up to 200 years. Each print also receives an original pencil Remarque by the artist to assure its authenticity.

What is the St. James Court Art Show COVID policy?

St. James Court Art Show is committed to the health and safety of artists and visitors. It is for that reason organizers request facemasks for those who are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised.

