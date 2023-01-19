Check out these upcoming arts, entertainment options – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – The Empire Theater Company’s production of the play “The Lifespan of a Fact” opens Jan. 26 at the Empire Arts Center.

Curtain time is 7:30 pm for the Thursdays-Saturdays, Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 2-4 performances, and 2 pm on Sundays Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.

The ETC’s Chris Berg is directing this timely “dramedy” about the blurred lines between fact and fiction in today’s media.

The 75-minute play, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, is based on a true experience by John D’Agata, who worked for “Vanity Fair” magazine. The critically acclaimed 2018 Broadway play is loosely based on a book with the same title.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is a fast-paced account of a famous author who writes a ground-breaking essay for a prominent Magazine and a Rookie fact-checker who shows up at his door to investigate some of the finer points in his piece , said Kathleen Coudle-King, ETC managing artistic director. The characters lock horns in a fact-versus-fiction debate that is both comedic and provocative.

“We live in an age when we are constantly bombarded by information. We should all be really well informed, right? So, how do we, as a critically thinking audience, tease Apart fact from fiction?” Coudle-King said. “There is so much the audience is going to want to discuss after this show. I can just imagine people coming to see it and walking out with very different impressions. I love that kind of theater.”

The cast includes familiar faces, such as Nicole Quam, as the Magazine editor who thinks this essay is going to increase sales, and Walter Criswell, as the award-winning essayist. New to the Empire stage is Zeke Bocklage, as the novice fact-checker who is persistent in getting everything right.

The production, presented in Collaboration with Praxis Strategy Group, will be presented in the Empire’s Studio E, or “black box” theater, so seating will be limited, Coudle-King said.

Reserve seats by going to www.empireartscenter.com or calling (701) 746-5500. Student and senior tickets are $19.25 and general tickets are $23.25, including fees.

UND to host high school music festival

The UND Department of Music will host its 38th Annual Honor Band, Choir and Strings Festival from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 20-22. The public is invited to attend concert performances Friday and Sunday.

More than 325 high school students from throughout North Dakota and Minnesota are expected to participate in the annual festival, said James Popejoy, Professor of music and director of Bands at UND.

They were selected from more than 750 students who auditioned last fall, Popejoy said. While on campus, they will take part in rehearsals and master classes with UND music faculty members. They will also present a concert Sunday.

The festival will feature the free Showcase Concert, beginning at 4 pm Friday, Jan. 20, in the Chester Fritz Auditorium, during which many of the UND music department’s ensembles will perform. The groups include the Concert Choir, Varsity Bards Choir, and Enoxa Chamber Choir, all under the direction of Dean Jilek; the Allegro Choir and Vivo Chamber Choir, conducted by Melanie Popejoy; the Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Alejandro Drago; and the Wind Ensemble, with conductor James Popejoy.

Before the Showcase Concert, the One O’Clock Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Robert Brooks, and the Steel Pan Band, conducted by Brian Pfeifer, will perform at 3:35 pm in the Auditorium lobby.

On Sunday, the UND Honor Band, Treble Honor Choir, Mixed Honor Choir and Honor Strings Ensemble will perform in concert at 1:30 pm in the Fritz Auditorium. The ensembles will be conducted by Simon Barbu, Jilek, James Popejoy and Melanie Popejoy, with each group performing a wide variety of outstanding literature, James Popejoy said. The bands, choirs and string musicians will combine to present a grand finale performance of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The public is invited to attend. Tickets are: $7 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, or $14 for families (two adults and two children). Tickets are available at the door.

For more information on these performances, contact the UND music department at (701) 777-2644.

East Grand Forks Library hosts special events

The East Grand Forks Campbell Library is hosting several free events next week.

The library has invited the UND Chemistry Club to host a Children’s Chemistry Day on Sunday, Jan. 22. During the event, which starts at 2 pm, kids will explore the science of Polymerization and create a Bowl of gelatinous worms, said Robyn Johnson Benda, public service librarian.

An opening reception is set for 5:30 pm Monday, Jan. 23, for the Emerging Artists Exhibit. The exhibit will feature artwork, such as paintings, drawings and sculptures, by students of Carrie Sapa, an art teacher at Sacred Heart School.

Also, a photo and video workshop, led by guest speaker Robert Benda, will begin at 5:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 26. Participants will learn basic techniques — camera settings, lighting, photo and video editing — and how to apply them to one’s work, hobbies and social media.

Benda is a videographer with the UND Marketing and Creative Services Department.