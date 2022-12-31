Check out these Bengaluru bookstores that offer an experience beyond just literature

While Brigade Road, MG Road and Church Street are popular for their pub culture and New Year revelry, they are also known for housing Bengaluru’s literature hub. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Bengaluru, these bookstores tucked in the heart of the city are sure to comfort you and transport you to a world of fiction, adventure, history – and some nostalgia.

One can get lost for hours together in between the Endless aisles and cozy corners of Bengaluru’s many bookstores that cater to the city’s rich reading community.

Blossom Book Store

Close to completing 21 years, this iconic Bookstore situated on Church Street was opened in 2002. Mayi Gowda, the bookstore’s founder and owner, takes pride in the fact that loyal customers keep coming back to the Bookstore despite the plethora of options provided by online platforms . “I used to sell books on Pavements while I was Pursuing engineering. Eventually, post-graduation, I set up a small Bookstore with only second-hand books,” Gowda said. “We also offer book lovers the opportunity to earn gift vouchers when they return books,” she added.

The name ‘Blossom’ comes from the founder’s hope that the Bookstore will keep blossoming for time to come. (Express)

The name ‘Blossom’ comes from the founder’s hope that the Bookstore will keep blossoming for time to come. Blossom, which started with a mere collection of 1,500 books, predominantly English ones, now sells nearly 4,500 books every day, says Gowda. The Bookstore also operates via its website and delivers books across the country.

The Bookworm

A close neighbor to Blossom, The Bookworm opened its doors to book lovers in 2004. It was first located within a small space in Shrungar Shopping Complex, MG Road. After selling books on Pavements from 1997, Krishna Gowda says it was his passion for reading that eventually led to the birth of The Bookworm. “The scarce availability of books coupled with the passion and enthusiasm of Readers encouraged me to open the bookstore,” said Gowda. What began as a store with 150-200 books has now grown into a space with a plethora of rare titles. “I have a team that welcomes customers with warmth and helps them find required titles with ease,” he said.

From Quiz events to book launches, The Bookworm hosts numerous events. (Express)

From Quiz events to book launches, The Bookworm hosts numerous events. The Bookstore also takes orders via WhatsApp and sends books via digital platforms to Residents of Bengaluru, and via Courier to other cities.

Gangarams Book Bureau

Gangarams Book Bureau at Church Street was formerly known as Bangalore Book Bureau which was opened at Kapali Theater building in Majestic in 1965 by Gangaram. Back in the day, along with books, the shop used to sell stationery items, board games etc. Currently, the shop only deals with books.

Gangarams Book Bureau at Church Street was formerly known as Bangalore Book Bureau which was opened at Kapali Theater building in Majestic in 1965 by Gangaram. (Express)

The shop is divided into two sections – literature and academics. The shop is well stocked with different genres like romance, self-help, horror, dance, music, food, drinks and many more, from both Indian Writers as well as foreign Writers in the English language. Unlike many bookshops in Church Street, Gangarams does not deal with second-hand books, instead, it prefers selling new books. The shop is open for business all week and will soon be launching a delivery service.

The Higginbothams

One of the oldest bookstores of Bengaluru, Higginbothams at MG Road was opened in 1897 as a business started by British Officer Joshua Abel Higginbotham in Chennai expanded. The outer architecture has not been altered much to preserve the heritage of the building and to give it a British-era ambience. Currently, the shop is owned by Amalgamations Group.

The outer architecture has not been altered much to preserve the heritage of the building and to give it a British-era ambience. (Express)

The store provides a variety of genres from children’s books to educational and religious books, in English as well as in other Indian languages. The store also has an entire corner for Manga (comics). Apart from books, the store offers a wide range of stationery supplies, gift items, toys, and edible items like chocolates etc.