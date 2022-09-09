Check Out These 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things going on in Texarkana you can check out.



You can check out the Four States Fair Livestock show or you can check out the top 10 best places to get a Burger in Texarkana.

1. Kickball For A Cause. The Friends For A Cause have a kickball event this weekend at Karrh Park in Texarkana and you can still sign up to play.

2. Great Live Music In Texarkana. With great acoustic duos to the rocking sounds of the Moss Brothers, you can find some great live music in Texarkana this weekend.

3. Four States Livestock Show. This is the annual event that was part of the Four States Fair that is happening this weekend and the following week at the Four States Fairgrounds.

4. The Gateway Farmers Market on the Texarkana Arkansas side will be open on Saturday in Texarkana Arkansas. All the details about the Gateway Market are here.

5. Blacklight Yoga. This is a great cool event that is online for you to try out a new take on Yoga. It is presented by Thrive Yoga. This one-hour event takes place Tonight at 8:30.

Bonus

If you want to try the best Burgers in Texarkana I found a list of the top ten in town. Check it out and see if you can add some places to the list.

