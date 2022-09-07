Check out the Upcoming Calendar of Events at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts – Elmore-Autauga News

From Brandy Morrison

Museum Assistant

Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

There are plenty of events coming up at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts! Take a look at the list below.

Title: Arts + Activism: Museums as Spaces for Dialogue

Date: September 10, 2022

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Description: MMFA director Angie Dodson will open this Zoom conversation among museum professionals advocating for museums to be a place for difficult conversations. Participants include, Janet Dees, the Steven and Lisa Munster Tananbaum curator of modern and contemporary art at the Block and curator of A Site of Struggle, Ashley Rogers, Director of Museum Operations for the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana, and Dietrah Taylor, Public Of history. This event will take place online via Zoom, please visit mmfa.org for more information.

Website: https://mmfa.org/event/arts-activism-museums-as-spaces-for-dialogue/

Title: Adult Studio Class: Mixed Media Painting

Date: September 17, 2022

Time: 10:00 – 2:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Description: Please join Sara B. Wright, artist and art educator, for this teen and adult studio class to create a Mixed Media Painting. Participants will create works of art on Canvas using various colors of tissue paper, paint, and a variety of media. Participants will review the Elements and Principles of Art, discuss the value of decisiveness, experience class critiques, and self-reflection. All experience levels are welcome to join us for a journey through the creative process! The registration fee of $35 includes all the necessary art-making materials and snacks throughout the day. All participants will leave with a finished canvas that is ready to hang on the wall. Limited to 18 people. Museum members receive a 25% discount on registration

Website: https://mmfa.org/event/adult-studio-class-mixed-media-painting/

Title: International Quilts Workshop with A-KEEP (Alabama-Korea Education and Economic Partnership)

Date: September 17, 2022

Time: 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Description: Visiting Korean Quilt Artists will be sharing their artistry with a presentation and quilting workshop. This special Collaboration is in conjunction with A-KEEP’s International Quilts Exhibition on view at the RSA Alabama Commerce Center at 401 Adams Avenue 36104 from September 14-27, 2022. The workshop is free and open to the public, but please register to reserve your pigs.

Website: https://mmfa.org/event/international-quilts-workshop-with-a-keep/

Title: Art After Five: Yvonne Wells

Date: October 4, 2022

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Description: Join the MMFA and special guest Ryan Blocker, Museum Collections Coordinator from the Alabama Department of Archives and History, for a brief talk on the preservation of textiles and how to save your favorite quilts from ruin! This event will include snacks and a cash bar.

Website: https://mmfa.org/event/art-after-five-yvonne-wells/

Title: Sew Their Names: Open Quilt Circle

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 4:00 – 5:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Description: Join the Quilters of Mount Willing in creating quilt pieces memorializing the names of Enslaved people in Central Alabama. The public is welcome to bring their own names or fabric related to their history or to select from the list of names already compiled by the organizers. Sewing expertise is not required, and all materials will be provided.

Website: https://mmfa.org/event/sew-their-names-open-quilt-circle/

Title: Sew Their Names: Opening and Reception

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 PM

Location: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts

Description: Join us for the opening of this unique exhibition, where a new quilt by Wini McQueen—compiled of names from previous Sew Their Names sessions—will be unveiled alongside the works of Yvonne Wells in the Lowder Gallery. In addition to an introduction from Judge Walker and Reverend Braxton, Quilters Yvonne Wells and Wini McQueen will speak about their process in the creation of the quilts on view. After the program, a reception will follow.

Website: https://mmfa.org/event/sew-their-names-opening-and-reception/