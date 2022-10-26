Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/23/22

We have reached the end of the regular season and the point at which 256 teams face the stresses of a single-elimination tournament. One bad night, and the season is done. Several good ones week after week and Ford Field is in your future.

Several key matchups in the southeast part of the state led to a few shakeups, with the KLAA crossovers providing quite a bit of fun.

We would also like to welcome the Negaunee Miners to the Top 50, our first Yooper team anywhere other than the Honorable mention list since the preseason, making our Top 50 multi-peninsular once again.

Here are the updated rankings.

Honorable mention

Battle Creek Central, Boyne City, Cass Tech, Clinton, Detroit Central, DeWitt, Durand, Ecorse, Heights Bishop Foley, Port Huron, Port Huron Northern, Redford Union, Riverview, Whiteford, Whitehall

Division: 26

Previous ranking: NO

Week 9 score: beat Westwood 44-0

District semifinal foe: will host Houghton

Division: 7

Previous ranking: 49

Week 9 score: beat Union City 15-0

District semifinal foe: will host Erie Mason

Division: 8

Previous ranking: 48

Week 9 score: beat Cass City 27-14

District semifinal foe: will host White Cloud

Division: 6

Previous ranking: 47

Week 9 score: beat Benton Harbor 37-20

District semifinal foe: will host Buchanan

Division: 3

Previous ranking: NO

Week 9 score: beat Battle Creek Central 47-29

District semifinal foe: will host East Grand Rapids

Division: 4

Previous ranking: 45

Week 9 score: beat Forest Hills Eastern 56-22

District semifinal foe: will host Grand Rapids Christian

Division: 6

Previous ranking: 42

Week 9 score: beat Beecher 50-6

District semifinal foe: will host Sanford Meridian

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 41

Week 9 score: lost to Franklin 25-6

District semifinal foe: will host Novi

Division: 5

Previous ranking: 43

Week 9 score: beat Flint Powers 45-7

District semifinal foe: will host the Birch Run

Division: 2

Previous ranking: 24

Week 9 score: lost to Muskegon 55-35

District semifinal foe: will host Traverse City Central

Division: 6

Previous ranking: 29

Week 9 score: lost to Gladwin 35-7

District semifinal foe: will host Clare

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 44

Week 9 score: beat Midland Dow 14-6

District semifinal foe: will Swartz Creek

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 22

Week 9 score: lost Birmingham Groves 14-7

District semifinal foe: will host Ferndale

Division: 5

Previous ranking: NO

Week 9 score: beat Standish-Sterling 35-7

District semifinal foe: will host Ogemaw Heights

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 40

Week 9 score: beat Brownstown Woodhaven 38-18

District semifinal foe: will host New Boston Huron

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 39

Week 9 score: beat East Kentwood 34-21

District semifinal foe: will visit Caledonia

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 25

Week 9 score: lost to Davison 28-6

District semifinal foe: will visit Clarkston

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 34

Week 9 score: beat Wyandotte Roosevelt 55-12

District semifinal foe: will host Southgate Anderson

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 36

Week 9 score: beat Mona Shores 55-35

District semifinal foe: will host Sparta

Division: 7

Previous ranking: 32

Week 9 score: beat Country Day 45-20

District semifinal foe: will host L’Anse

Division: 4

Previous ranking: 35

Week 9 score: beat Bay City John Glenn 47-6

District semifinal foe: will host Carleton Airport

Division: 8

Previous ranking: 28

Week 9 score: beat Reese 69-6

District semifinal foe: will host Saginaw Nouvel

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 34

Week 9 score: beat Eaton Rapids 57-6

District semifinal foe: will host Sturgis

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 31

Week 9 score: beat Linden 28-21

District semifinal foe: will host Gaylord

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 30

Week 9 score: beat Grand Rapids Union 58-8

District semifinal foe: will Lowell

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 27

Week 9 score: beat Walled Lake Central 57-21

District semifinal foe: will host the Detroit Renaissance

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 26

Week 9 score: beat Lake Orion 49-21

District semifinal foe: will host Ann Arbor Huron

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 10

Week 9 score: lost to Southfield A&T 28-21

District semifinal foe: will visit Detroit Martin Luther King

Division: 5

Previous ranking: 23

Week 9 score: beat Thornapple Kellogg 35-7

District semifinal foe: will host Kalamazoo Hackett

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 50

Week 9 score: beat River Rouge 28-21

District semifinal foe: will host Troy

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 21

Week 9 score: beat Oak Park 50-14

District semifinal foe: will host Lapeer

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 20

Week 9 score: beat Grand Blanc 38-27

District semifinal foe: will host Chippewa Valley

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 19

Week 9 score: beat Lapeer 28-6

District semifinal foe: will host Grand Blanc

Division: 4

Previous ranking: 16

Week 9 score: beat Sturgis 58-21

District semifinal foe: will host Paw Paw

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 15

Week 9 score: Did not play

District semifinal foe: will visit Dearborn

Division: 3

Previous ranking: 11

Week 9 score: lost to Cincinnati Moeller 30-14

District semifinal foe: will host River Rouge

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 13

Week 9 score: lost to West Bloomfield 16-13

District semifinal foe: Will Dakota

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 6

Week 9 score: lost to Rockford 38-15

District semifinal foe: will host Grandville

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 12

Week 9 score: beat Oxford 34-14

District semifinal foe: will visit Romeo

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 18

Week 9 score: beat Eisenhower 16-13

District semifinal foe: will host Cass Tech

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 17

Week 9 score: beat Sterling Heights Stevenson 42-28

District semifinal foe: will host Lake Orion

Adams is back in the Top 10 with a six-game winning streak and a chance to make another run in the postseason. A Division 1 finalist a year ago, a trip back to Ford Field is certainly a possibility.

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 5

Week 9 score: lost to Belleville 42-3

District semifinal foe: will host Grand Ledge

Brighton was put in a difficult position in the crossover game against the top team in the division and Defending state Champion Belleville. The offense looks to get back on track facing a Grand Ledge team which allowed 30 to East Lansing last week and 42 to Lapeer in Week 7.

Division: 6

Previous ranking: 14

Week 9 score: beat Hudsonville Unity Christian 39-18

District semifinal foe: will host Watervliet

Putting up 65,556 playoff points was something no other team in Division 6 came close to this season. Gladstone had the second highest tally in the division at 54.222. The Gladstone playoff point total was closer to No. 16 Standish-Sterling than it was to No. 1 West Catholic.

Division: 2

Previous ranking: 9

Week 9 score: beat UD Jesuit 49-14

District semifinal foe: will host Grosse Pointe South

The last time the Pilots played a postseason game it was at Ford Field last November and De La Salle left the field with the Division 2 state championship trophy. The road back begins this week with Grosse Pointe South.

Division: 2

Previous ranking: 6

Week 9 score: beat Northville 25-6

District semifinal foe: will host Dearborn Heights Crestwood

Franklin went through a tough two-game stretch of the schedule with Belleville and Northville and came away 1-1. For Franklin, the postseason means a chance to take one more step. In 2019 and 2020, the Patriots lost district title games. In 2021 it was a semifinal loss to De La Salle. Taking one more step this season means spending Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field.

Division: 2

Previous ranking: 7

Week 9 score: beat Forest Hills Northern 32-0

District semifinal foe: will host Reeths-Puffer

The fact that the 14 points Jenison put on Forest Hills Central in Week 1 remains the most points the Rangers have allowed this year is pretty astounding. Reeths-Puffer will be a big test of that defense, having put 35 on Lansing Everett in Week 9 and having a 55-point game against Wyoming earlier in the season.

Division: 2

Previous ranking: 4

Week 9 score: beat Chelsea 45-0

District semifinal foe: will host Milford

Take a moment to appreciate what the Dreadnaughts have done, not just this season going from a program often finding itself 0-9 to a team that now sits 9-0, but also what Dexter has done the past two weeks. Facing a Week 8 Class of the Titans with Saline, the Dreadnaughts came out with a 21-14 win. Then came Defending state Champion Chelsea and a dominating 45-0 win. There is something different about Dexter this fall.

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 3

Week 9 score: beat Caledonia 38-15

District semifinal foe: will host East Kentwood

The Rams faced East Kentwood on September 23 and won 41-20. But past performance is not a guarantee of future results, as the same scenario played out in 2019. In that season, the teams met Week 9, a Rockford win, then turned around and played the following week, with East Kentwood winning.

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 2

Week 9 score: beat Detroit Mumford 42-0

District semifinal foe: will Utica Eisenhower

After putting up 100 points in the past two games, the Cougars now have to contend with an Eisenhower defense which has been able to stifle teams at times, especially down the stretch this year. This is a rematch of a Week 7 game which Dakota won 31-14.

Division: 1

Previous ranking: 1

Week 9 score: beat Brighton 42-3

District semifinal foe: will host Brownstown Woodhaven

As the Playoffs begin, the Tigers are in many ways on their turf. Belleville has not failed to at least make the semifinals since 2017, and of course comes into this season’s Playoffs as the Defending Division 1 state champion.