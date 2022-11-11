Check out the selections for All-State teams

Check out the selections for All-State teams

Eleven boys soccer players from the Louisville area have received first-team All-State West honors from the Kentucky High School Boys Soccer Coaches Association.

Receiving first-team honors were Butler’s Mohammed Alshabot, Collegiate’s Nick Harshaw, Manual’s Travis Smith, Ballard’s Tyler Stinnett and James Maxwell, Trinity’s Jack Travis, St. Xavier’s Alex Kron and Alvaro Gonzalez, Spencer County’s Tyler Lester and North Oldham’s Matthew Johnson and Sharan Dodwani .

More soccer:South Oldham’s Betsy Huckaby named Miss Soccer; Kentucky All-State teams announced

Kron was named Goalie of the Year and was an All-American selection by the United Soccer Coaches. Receiving All-Region honors from the USC were Ryle’s Landon Barth, Frederick Douglass’ Josh Carr, Dixie Heights’ Bennett Gerek, Manual’s Smith and Bowling Green’s Yaredi Yaredi.

Yaredi was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Ryle’s Aiden Byrd was named Defensive Player of the Year.

KHSAA soccer:Paul Dunbar denies St. Xavier in state final

Coach of the Year honors went to Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Christakis Agisilauo (Large School Public), Boyle County’s David Ritchie (Small School Public) and St. Xavier’s Andy Schulten (Private School).

Here are the complete All-State teams:

West (Regions 1-8)

First team – Josh Kuntz (McCracken County), JJ Brown (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Ivan Juarez (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Braeden Myers-Curry (Henderson County), Ahmed Abdullahi (Daviess County), Hayden Boswell (Daviess County), Yaredi Yaredi (Bowling Green), Shukurani Makiwa (Bowling Green), David Brown (South Warren), Jabari Rasheed (North Hardin), Cole Varela (Elizabethtown), Mohammed Alshabot (Butler), Nick Harshaw (Collegiate), Travis Smith (Manual), Tyler Stinnett (Ballard), James Maxwell (Ballard), Jack Travis (Trinity), Alex Kron (St. Xavier), Alvaro Gonzalez (St. Xavier), Tyler Lester (Spencer County), Matthew Johnson (North Oldham), Sharan Dodwani (North Oldham)

Collegiate's Nick Harshaw, center, fights for the ball against a Louisville Male High defender. Oct, 4, 2022

Second team – Nathan King (McCracken County), Hayden Stewart (McCracken County), Logan Terry (Madisonville-North Hopkins), Sean Higgs (Daviess County), Alex Salahe (Bowling Green), Jean Habimana (Bowling Green), Leo Kogetsu (South Warren) , Andy Alfaro (Greenwood), Joey Stankovich (North Hardin), Colin Elder (Bullitt East), Edvin Habibovic (Fairdale), Bilombele Kanzulu (Butler), Jafet Figueroa (Collegiate), Michael Teague Lenihan (Ballard), Tee Hunt (Trinity ), Grayson Travis (Trinity), Stone Work (St. Xavier), Walker Stanbery (St. Xavier), Tommy Childress (Spencer County), Kyle Kimberling (South Oldham), Charlie Hogg (Collins), Charlie Christ (North Oldham)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button