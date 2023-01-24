Check out Louisiana soccer players with a 4.0 GPA

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has recognized 125 girls and 68 boys on its 2022-23 LHSAA All-Academic Composite Soccer Teams.

In order to make the team, a student-athlete must maintain a six-semester unweighted GPA of 4.00. The students cannot have a “B” on their transcript and honors classes are not considered for the award.

Additional Seniors will be recognized on the Class All-Academic Team for carrying a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99. Those students will be listed on the LHSAA site following the state soccer championships.

2022-23 All-Academic Girls Soccer Team

Cali Jane Luetkemeier, Sacred Heart – NO; Ava Donahue, Academy of Our Lady; Sarah Crenshaw, Alexandria; Maci Declouet, Barbe; Allie Hendrickson, Barbe; Emma Puckett, Barbe; Chloe Bonvillain, Beau Chene; Emma Dupuis, Beau ; CheneKenadie Jacks, Belle Chasse; Lena Hoover, Ben Franklin; Isabelle Lusignan, Ben Franklin; Caroline Moore, Benton; Gracie Moore, Benton; Kennedy Webb, Benton.

Paige Ratcliff, Buckeye; Emily Roche, Buckeye; Elizabeth Klotzbach, CE Byrd; Eleanor Lawrence, CE Byrd; Evelyn Little, CE Byrd; Chloe Miller, CE Byrd; Elizabeth Whitton, CE Byrd; Kayla Ballard, Caddo Magnet; Merritt Hughes, Caddo Magnet; Caroline Wilemon, Caddo Magnet; Molly McDowell, Calvary Baptist; Mallory Barlow, Catholic – PC; Emily Lagrone, Catholic – PC; Catherine Wilson, Chalmette; Grace Champeaux, Comeaux.

Katherine Jones, Covenant Christian; Lorre Ledet, Covenant Christian; Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian; Ashlyn Graves, DeRidder; Hope Berg, Destrehan; Stella Martin, Dominica; Irene Kaiser, Episcopal of Acadiana; Avery-Grace Hebert, Erath; Tayte Landry, Franklinton; Jillian Gresham, Grace Christian; Audrey Spears, Grace Christian; Allison Tarver, Grace Christian; Victoria Leboeuf, HL Bourgeois; Kylie Dufrene, Hahnville; Abigail Mosley, Hahnville; Dani Droddy, Haughton; Lowery Lain, Haughton; Emma Maynor, Haughton; Jordan Pieri, Haughton.

Drima Patel, Haynes Academy; Francesca Robert, Haynes Academy; Victoria Stelly, Holy Savior Menard; Jamie McKeon, Houma Christian; Amelia Aluise, Isidore Newman; Eloise (Weezy) Biever, Isidore Newman; Katherine (Kate) Williams, Isidore Newman; Emily Terro, Kaplan; Faith Chauvin, Lafayette; Lucy Ken, Lakeshore; Veta Kinchen, Lakeshore; Julianna Stout, Live Oak; Sylvia White, Live Oak; Madalyn Van Devender, Loyola Prep; Jayda St. Pierre, Lutcher; Beth Anne Methvin, Natchitoches Central; Natalie Molina, Natchitoches CentralChelsea Perritt, Natchitoches Central; Claire Thompson, Natchitoches Central.

Elisabeth Barkley, Neville; Elle Carter, Neville GSO; Lauren Graham, NevilleClaire Taylor, Neville; Angelle Comeaux, New Iberia; Kayla Trosclair, New Iberia; Mia Bottner, Northlake Christian; Frances Hatley, Northlake Christian; Julia Spiess, Northshore; Sabrina Dupre, Opelousas Catholic; Marissa Gibson, Ouachita Christian; Kaitlyn Linares, Ouachita Christian; Emma Miller, Ouachita Christian; Leah Aime, Parkview Baptist; Kaitlyn Parker, Parkview Baptist; Callie Smith, Parkway; Sarah Homburg, Pope John Paul II; Camryn Loving, Riverside Academy; Sydney Welch, Sam Houston; Makenzie Yentzen, Sam Houston.

Mia Decker, Slidell; Allyson Natal, Slidell; Daniela Galicia, South Lafourche; Guadolupe Gonzalez, South Lafourche; Kylie Vigie, South Lafourche; Alyssa Walker, Southside; Riley Houser, St. Frederick; Paula Pham, St. Frederick; Piper Yarbrough, St. Frederick; Mia Hanks, St. Louis Catholic; Alexis Akers, St. Martin’s Episcopal; Sydney Guice, St. Scholastica; Bracy Kergosien, St. Scholastica; Mary Ainsley Alack, St. Thomas More; Sophia Carriere, St. Thomas More; Katherine Doherty, St. Thomas More; Mallory Stevens, Sterlington; Madeline Bearden, Sulphur; Paige Gustin, Sulphur; Haiden McCann, Sulphur; Harleigh McCann, Sulphur.

Camryn Theriot, Teurlings Catholic; Camille Fuselier, The Willow School; Sydney Roux, The Willow School; Marilyn Dupre, Thibodaux; Hannah Rice, Tioga; Sadie Guillory, University Lab; Kassidy Herrin, University Lab; Ava E. Munoz, University Lab; Laura Seibert, Vandebilt Catholic; Anna-Kate Hagle, Vermilion Catholic; Kinsley Sellers, Vermilion Catholic; Sophie Alberstadt, West Feliciana; Madeline Temple, West Feliciana; Alyssa Nix, West Monroe; Megan Olmstead, West Monroe; Marie Sierra, Woodlawn – BR; Hailey Gleason, Zachary.

2022-23 All-Academic Boys Soccer Team

Isaac Leon, Archbishop Rummel; Iulian Nicolau, Archbishop Rummel; Tabore Takpor, Archbishop Rummel; Ahmad Hijazi, Barbe; Collin LeBlanc, Barbe; Daniel Liu, Baton Rouge; Luke Alvendia, Brother Martin; Nolan Bruce, CE Byrd; Devon Meyer, Caddo Magnet; Max Cavana, Catholic – BR; Everett DeBlieux, Catholic – BR; Luke Romaine, Catholic – BR; Tre’ Webre, Catholic – BR; Dylan Burdett, Christ Episcopal; Seth Alban, David Thibodaux; Pierce Dugas, David Thibodaux; Cadon Russo, David Thibodaux.

Michael Dunlap, Denham Springs; Jack Granger, DeRidder; Bradi Groves, DeRidder; Grant Gueho, Episcopal; Owen Stutes, Erath; Nathan Touchet, Erath; John Javellana, Evangel Christian; Micah Shively, Grace Christian; Noah Lepper, Haughton; Jacob Niyazov, Haynes Academy; Victor Wu, Haynes Academy; Stephen Treadway, Holy Cross; Cohen Lucas, Houma Christian; Blake Burmaster, Jesuit; Aleksander Cognevich, Jesuit; Maxwell Prechter, Jesuit.

Hammaad Alam, Lafayette; Robert Blaney, Lafayette; Pranjol Das, Lafayette; Grant Harris, Lafayette; Fahd Khattak, Lafayette; Kerry Pan, Lafayette; Caleb Stewart, Lafayette Christian; Cory Nguyen, Lakeshore; Luke Pankey, Lakeshore; Ivan Trejo, Lakeshore; Chandler Pettis, Neville; Christopher Pettis, Neville; Ryan Walker, Neville; Carson Theriot, North Vermilion; Carter Volion, Ouachita Christian; Bryce Bennett, Pineville; Landen Raiford, Ponchatoula; Alec Patel, River Oaks; Jacob Brewster, Sam Houston; Gavin Dassau, Slidell; Ethan Gisclair, South Lafourche; Braden Perez, South Lafourche;

Landon Aucoin, South Terrebonne; Matthew Schexnayder, St. Charles; Peyton Reynolds, St. Frederick; Chris Torres, St. Frederick; Blake Verdigets, St. Martin’s Episcopal; Ethan Breaux, St. Thomas More; Siaka Coulibaly; Thibodaux; Hill Mittendorf, University Lab; Jase Gautreaux, Walker; Kreem El-Giar, West Monroe; Brendan O’Toole, West Monroe; Victor Filogonio-Costa, Zachary; Parker Scott, Zachary.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.