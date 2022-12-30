Check Out Contemporary Art at Bruno David Gallery | Arts Stories & Interviews | St. Louis

click to enlarge Courtesy Bruno David Gallery Work by Charles Turnell.

St. Louis has an abundance of top-quality museums for checking out visual art, but for a real-time look at contemporary artists, there’s nothing better than heading to Instagram. Those of us who can’t stand another moment with a screen should head to a local gallery instead. One of St. Louis’ finest is the Bruno David Gallery (7513 Forsyth Boulevard, 314-696-2377, brunodavidgallery.com)which is showing works from multimedia artist Frank Schwaiger, photographer Charles Turnell, videographer and photographer Lisa K. Blatt and sculptor Charles P. Reay through Saturday, January 14.

Their works range from contemplative and bold investigations into symbolism, to photography mosaics that evoke the Impressionists, to sculptures that celebrate Italian Renaissance art. In other words, there’s something for everyone. The gallery is free to visit and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm

