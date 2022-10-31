Check out all of the H&R area volleyball teams competing in the Sectional semifinals on Monday

Seven Herald & Review area volleyball teams captured regional titles last week in the Playoffs and are moving on to the Sectional semifinals on Monday.

Winners will continue on to Wednesday’s Sectional Championship matches and then super-sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 4. The state Finals will be held Fri.-Sat., Nov. 11-12 at Redbird Arena in Normal on the campus of Illinois State University.

Here’s a rundown of the local teams still in the hunt for a state title:

Well. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Decatur Christian vs. No. 2 Champaign St. Thomas More

LOCATION: Champaign St. Thomas More High School

RECORDS: LSA is 29-7, 9-1 in the Lincoln Prairie Conference. Champaign St. Thomas More is 29-7, 6-3 in the Illini Prairie Conference.

NOTES: The Lions only loss in the LPC this season was to ALAH, 2-1 on Sept. 22. LSA has won 12 of its last 13 matches dating from that game. Junior Maggy Smith leads the team with 361 kills and senior setter Juju Mize has 780 assists at setter. According to the IHSA website, this was the program’s second volleyball regional title and the first since 2007. … The Sabers are led by Shannon Monahan with 253 kills and Julia Johnson has 542 assists. According to the IHSA website, this season’s regional title is the sixth consecutive in seasons where the Playoffs were offered.

Well. 3 Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. No. 4 LeRoy

LOCATION: Champaign St. Thomas More High School

RECORDS: WSS is 28-9, 7-1 National Trail. LeRoy is 20-9, 6-8 Heart of Illinois

NOTES: WSS won the National Trail Conference title this season. The Hatchets are led by Juniors hitters Halle Moomaw and Gabby Vonderheide with 320 and 248 kills, respectively, this season. WSS advanced to the 1A Sectional Finals last season. … According to the IHSA website, LeRoy won its first regional title since 2012 and the second in program history.

No.1 Effingham St. Anthony vs. No. 3 Albion Edwards County

LOCATION: Bluford Webber High School

RECORDS: St. Anthony is 27-8, 7-1 National Trail. Edwards County is 27-11, 8-2 in the Black Diamond East Conference.

NOTES: The two teams have already met this season on Sept. 3 with St. Anthony winning 2-0. The Bulldogs have three strong hitters in Andrea Rudolophi (205 kills), Abbi Hatton (181 kills) and Lucy Fearday (160 kills). Fearday also leads the team with 49 blocks. Addie Wernsing (304 assists) and Anna Faber (364 assists) split setting duties. This year’s regional title was the first for the Bulldogs since 2016. … Edwards County has won its last eight matches. The Lions have been very successful in the postseason as this year’s regional was the 31st for the program.

Well. 2 ALAH vs. No. 1 Pleasant Plains

LOCATION: Riverton High School

RECORDS: ALAH is 29-5, 10-0 LPC. Pleasant Plains is 33-4, 8-1 Sangamo Conference

NOTES: The Knights ran the table with a perfect Lincoln Prairie Conference schedule this season. Since Sept. 8, ALAH has only lost one match, but that was Pleasant Plains on Oct. 22, 2-0. The Knights have a 1-2 punch from senior hitters Charley Condill (320 kills) and Kaylee Schrock (317 kills). Knights senior setter Alisha Frederick has 679 assists. … Pleasant Plains were the Class 2A runner up at state last season and are having another standout season in 2022. The Cardinals have only four losses but one of those was recently on Oct. 22 against Mahomet-Seymour. Senior Lauren Buxton (268 kills) and junior Sydney McAfee (264 kills) lead the offense.

Well. 3 Shelbyville vs. No. 1 Breese Mater Dei

LOCATION: Breese Mater Dei High School

RECORDS: Shelbyville is 24-10, 6-1 in the Central Illinois Conference. Mater Dei is 28-8. The Knights are not a member of a conference.

NOTES: Shelbyville won their first CIC title since 2019 this season. They defeated Little Illini Conference Champions Robinson in the regional title game for their first regional crown since 2016. The Rams’ Mia Wade leads a strong group of hitters with 197 kills. Middle hitter Mallory Holland has a team-high 49 blocks and Jaycee Brinkoetter has 533 assists. … Mater Dei finished in fourth place at last year’s 2A state tournament. Emma Johnson has a team-high 208 kills.

Well. 2 Taylorville vs. No. 1 Mario

LOCATION: Centralia High School

RECORDS: Taylorville is 27-9-1, 8-4 in the Apollo Conference. Marion is 26-9, 8-2 in the South Seven Conference.

NOTES: Taylorville advanced to the Class 3A super-sectionals last season. Senior Elle Richards is the Tornadoes leading hitter with 335 kills this season. Taylorville has two big blockers in sophomore Mazie Fleming (63 blocks) and freshman Robyn Odugbesan (46). Sophie Mizeur keeps the offense moving at setter with 749 assists. … According to the IHSA website, Marion won its first regional title since 2012 this season and is looking for the program’s first Sectional title. The Wildcats have won seven of their last eight matches.

Well. 1 Lincoln at No. 2 Normal University

LOCATION: Lincoln High School

RECORDS: Lincoln is 30-6, 10-2 Apollo. Normal University is 32-5, 8-1 Central State Eight

NOTES: The Railers won their first regional title since 2014 this season and are looking for their first trip to the state tournament since 2000. Lincoln has won 10 games in a row and last lost on Oct. 7 against Williamsville. Peyton Sasse (301 kills) and Kloe Froebe (279) are the team’s top hitters while setter Addison Qualters has 803 assists. … The Pioneers won the Central State 8 conference title this season. Senior Lily Barry leads the team with 335 kills and sophomore Lola Clayton has 435 assists.