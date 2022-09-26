Check Louisville-area boys who advanced in state tourney

Local golf results. [GANNETT FILE]

The Oldham County High School, Highlands and South Oldham boys golf teams advanced as the top three finishers in Monday’s KHSAA First Round Championships at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville.

Oldham County finished with a team score of 13-over-par 301 and was followed by Highlands (318), South Oldham (321) and Covington Catholic (323) in the team standings.

Previous coverage:Collins’ Sam Guest, Oldham County win Region Six titles

Heritage Hill was one of three first-round sites in the state, with the top three teams at each site earning spots in the final rounds of the state championships set for Oct. 4-5 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Leading the way for Oldham County was Miles Green with a 1-over-par 73. Isaac Moody (75), Colt McConnaughy (76) and Tyler Wirth (77) rounded out the scoring for the Colonels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button