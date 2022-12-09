Cheboygan Area Arts Council marks 50th anniversary with ‘An Evening to Remember’

CHEBOYGAN — This year is the 50th anniversary of the Cheboygan Area Arts Council, and they’re marking the occasion with a celebration.

At 7:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 10, the CAAC will present “An Evening to Remember.” The event will include story-telling, song, dance, visuals and skits at the Cheboygan Opera House to celebrate the golden anniversary. Proceeds from this benefit event will go towards the CAAC’s educational programming.

Suzanne Stark, who has written and directed previous performances for the Rivertown Follies, conceived and wrote the script for the benefit program. She will also serve as the evening’s host. A lineup of local and visiting talent will perform, including:

The Northland Notables acapella singing group

Students from the CAAC Dance school

Guitarist Nathan Towne

Ragtime and Boogie Woogie pianist Bob Milne

Subscribe:Get Unlimited access to all our local coverage

Cheboygan-based author and former CAAC executive director Kathy King Johnson will also share a selection from her forthcoming book on the history of the Opera House.

In 1972, local citizens formed the CAAC as part of a broader community effort to save and restore the historic Cheboygan Opera House. At that time, the Opera House had been shuttered for almost 10 years and its future was uncertain. From 1972-1984, the CAAC worked with the City of Cheboygan, which owns the building, and local businesses and organizations to save the historic structure. With Restoration completed in 1984, the CAAC has managed the programs at the Opera House ever since, offering performances, educational opportunities in dance, music and theater, Scholarships for budding performers and artists, and creating new public art in downtown Cheboygan.

Tickets for this event are based on a “pay as you wish” model, with price levels at $10-$20-$30-$40-$50. Patrons can select the level that makes the most sense for their budget, while students (age 18 and under) are free. Tickets can be purchased online at theoperahouse.org/tickets, by phone at 231-627-5841, or at the box office window, which is open Tuesday–Friday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm