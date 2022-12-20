Chattanooga Football Club Extends Contract For League’s Top Goal-Scorer

Markus Naglestad

The league’s 2022 Golden Boot and Golden Ball Winner Returns to Chattanooga Football Club for the 2023 campaign, pending League and USSF approval.

Markus Naglestad scored 20 total goals and 7 assists in the 2022 season to lead the National Independent Soccer Association in scoring. He also holds the all-time record for most CFC goals scored in a single season.

“It feels amazing to continue to play for this great club and city,” said Naglestad. “I’m really grateful for the continued trust shown to me by the club and I can’t wait to keep representing CFC both on and off the field in 2023.”

When asked about his role off the field, Naglestad added “I love it! We have such important roles as Ambassadors for the club and I can’t wait to continue my involvement on multiple arenas.”

In addition to 2022, Naglestad has won the Golden Boot three other times as a pro. In college he helped lead the University of Providence to win the 2014 Big East Championship and advance to the College Cup Semifinal. The same year, he was named Big East Offensive MVP and All-American. He was drafted by New York City FC in the 2015 MLS Superdraft.

Chattanooga Football Club opens the 2023 campaign for the Men’s team with a preseason match against MLS side Atlanta United at Finley Stadium on January 28. Ticket information is available at ChattanoogaFC.com.