Chattanooga area player wins Mr. Football

Josh Jackson’s journey from unknown to bonafide local legend is now complete.

Just four days after leading the Tyner Academy football program to its first state championship in 25 years, the senior quarterback was named the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award winner for Class 2A Wednesday at Nissan Stadium.

Baylor senior running back Caleb Hampton was the only other local finalist, but the Division II-AAA award went to MBA quarterback Marcel Reed.

The award is based on regular-season production with the Playoffs not factoring into the decision of who is named a finalist or award winner.

Jackson becomes the Rams first Mr. Football Winner since Desmond Hendricks in 2004. He is the seventh Tyner player to be named a Mr. Football in program history.

He threw for 2,137 yards and 26 TDs in 10 regular-season games, then led the Rams (14-1) to the BlueCross Bowl state title last Saturday evening with a two-point win over Decatur-Riverside.

Hampton, who was named the BlueCross Bowl MVP after helping lead Baylor to its first state title in 49 years, rushed for 1,485 yards, averaging 9.8 per carry, and scored 23 touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Four other area players who had been named Semifinalists in their class — McCallie junior defensive lineman Carson Gentle (D-II AAA), Chattanooga Christian junior athlete Boo Carter (D-II AA), East Hamilton senior athlete Juan Bullard (4A) and South Pittsburg junior quarterback Kamden Wellington — did not advance to become finalists.

Contact Stephen Hargis at [email protected] or 423-757-6293. Follow him on Twitter @StephenHargis