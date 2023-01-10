Chattanooga Airport Features New Art Installation On Loan From The Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts

Pictured, left to right, Carrie Pendergrass, of CHA ART SPACE, Tim Barnett, education Outreach Coordinator at The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, and Pam Reed, operations director of The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, showcase the newest installment in Chattanooga Airport’s CHA ART SPACE, curated by local artist Ms. Pendergrass, in Collaboration with The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.



CHA ART SPACE, a modular exhibit space located in the Ticketing area of ​​the Chattanooga Airport, will begin the new year with a new installment curated by local artist Carrie Pendergrass in Collaboration with The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts. The unique exhibit, which consists of several handcrafted antique quilts that have never been displayed, is the fifth installment in the CHA ART SPACE project since its debut in July of 2021.

“These precious historical quilts are on temporary loan and are not for sale,” said Ms.

Pendergrass. “Our hope is that they will pique the interest of visitors and locals alike, bringing more people to experience the special Hidden gem that is Chattanooga’s Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.”

When seeking a new way to engage with the community and get the word out about the museum, Pam Reed, operations director of The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts, had the idea of ​​collaborating with other local artists. She reached out to Ms. Pendergrass, who was instantly drawn to the unique concept which celebrates artisan work and art history, while highlighting a local art collector.

The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts is in an 1890s Victorian-era home in Chattanooga’s Bluff View Art District. The entire collection, amassed by one woman, Anna Safley Houston, features an array of turn-of-the-century Treasures such as blown glass pitchers, art glass baskets, music boxes, German beer steins, Tennessee-made furniture and more. The handcrafted quilts on display at CHA ART SPACE are from Safley’s collection and are just a small part of what The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts has to offer.

The exhibit is available to view now through early March 2023. For more information, visit www.sewntothesea.com/cha-art-space and follow @cha_art_space on Instagram.