Chasing Gordie Howe, highlights, video

Alex Ovechkin’s goal tracker: Chasing Gordie Howe Originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is on pace to be the greatest scorer in NHL history. What was once identified as a mere possibility for the Talented Russian to break one of the most iconic records in all of sports, is now inching closer to a question of when not if.

Follow along as Ovechkin continues past his “Gr800 chase” to pass Detroit Red Wings Legend Gordie Howe and The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky.

Early in the 2022-23 season, “The Great 8” scored his 800th career goal against the Chicago Blackhawks. He did it with the typical Ovechkin pizzazz, recording a Hattrick to move from No. 797 to a clean 800 goals. He became just the third player in NHL history to achieve that feat.

Ovechkin is the active leader in NHL goals, the next closest is long-time Rival Sidney Crosby at No. 34 with 534 goals.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have in his career?

800

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have this season?

20

How many goals is Alex Ovechkin behind Gordie Howe?

One.

How many goals is Alex Ovechkin behind Wayne Gretzky?

94

NHL All-time goals list:

1. Wayne Gretzky – 894

2. Gordie Howe – 801

3. Alex Ovechkin – 800

4. Jaromir Jagr – 766

5. Brett Hull – 741

6. Marcel Dionne – 731

7. Phil Esposito – 717

8. Mike Gartner – 708

9. Mark Messier – 694

10. Steve Yzerman – 692

Alex Ovechkin goal tracker:

Well. 800 at Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13, 2022)

Well. 799 at Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13, 2022)

Well. 798 at Chicago Blackhawks (Dec. 13, 2022)

Well. 797 at Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 11, 2022)

Well. 796 vs. Seattle Kraken (Dec. 9, 2022)

Well. 795 at Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 7, 2022)

Well. 794 at Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 7, 2022)