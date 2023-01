It was a special moment for Charvette Brown back in August when she received a text message one morning that her team was on top of the Texas High School volleyball world.

In her 10th season coaching the Conroe Tigers, her team was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A poll by the Texas High School Girls Coaches Association.

“That moment was just surreal,” Brown said Thursday morning. “You look back and most people think the season starts in August. The offseason is where it starts. When I saw it, I remember in my head just spinning saying ‘Oh my God, all that work that they put in starting in January is paying off’.

“That’s the most rewarding feeling when you know your kids are working extremely hard and they are finally getting the recognition they deserve.”

After a 2022 season that was a high note of her decade leading the program, Brown decided earlier this month that it was time to step away from coaching and focus on her family.

Brown leaves Conroe volleyball with 199 wins since 2013. The Tigers went 44-6 last fall, were nationally-ranked at one point, and won their first playoff game since 1996 when it topped Aldine Nimitz in the Region II-6A bi-district round back in October.

“I wouldn’t want to go out any other way than with this group of girls,” Brown said. “They really are amazingly talented and kind, on and off the court.”

Brown, who will remain a teacher at Conroe, is also pursuing use of her Masters in School Counseling.

During her time at Conroe, Brown was able to Coach her oldest daughter Tiarra Moore (Class of 2017) and middle daughter Ariana Brown, who was the Montgomery County Offensive MVP this past fall, second-team AVCA All-American, and first-team TGCA All-State. Ariana was an early graduate of Conroe last month.

“It was extremely difficult,” Brown said of the decision to step away from coaching. “You make these connections with these kids and I have nine Seniors returning. Half have been with me since they were freshman.

“A lot of praying and going back-and-forth on if I should go one more year. Ultimately, family first.”

Off a five-year stint as varsity head coach at Westfield, Brown came to Conroe in 2013 and was the third head coach in three years at the time. The Tigers reached the Playoffs in 2017, ending an eight-year drought for the program.

Year in and year out, Conroe was challenged with one of the toughest district draws of playing The Woodlands, Oak Ridge, College Park, and then newcomer Grand Oaks. The district produced five state Finalists and two state titles (both to The Woodlands) during Brown’s decade of coaching at Conroe.

“When you come to a program, you want to be able to change it around,” Brown said. “I definitely look back and look at the records – it kind of went up and down at times – but for sure we were able to do a lot in the 10 years I was here.”

Conroe had just two girls in the program playing club ball at the time. Brown, a Coach of 12 years Willowbrook Volleyball Club (who she is also leaving at the end of the current season), grew the culture of the program and ended with an entire roster of club players this past fall.

“That’s something you can be proud of if you were able to get them to buy into it,” Brown said. “I can go on and on about being Blessed into a situation where I had year after year that kids wanted to work. They will run through a wall for you. Plus the parents and the administration. I can leave knowing that the program is in better shape than it was when I got it.”

Brown sees a smooth transition for the next Coach of the Conroe Tigers.

“I have no doubt that they will be perfectly fine next year with who they hire,” Brown said. “They will be able to lead them and to keep the upward path that we made in these 10 years.”

Brown is looking forward to being mom and grandmother now. Her oldest daughter Tiarra had a baby last summer. Ariana is set to play NCAA Division I volleyball at Louisiana-Monroe in the fall, which will call for some weekend road trips. Youngest daughter Mariah Brown will begin her freshman year playing at Klein High School.

“It will be a different experience next year being 100 percent mom in the stands and watching my freshman daughter next year,” Brown said. “It’s something I’m looking forward to…just being mom.”

Brown was grateful for the support over the years.

“I’m really grateful for the city of Conroe and Conroe High School,” she said. “It really is a special place and that just made the decision that much harder.”