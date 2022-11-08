Charting each team’s remaining path

Predictions are out ahead of this week’s second College Football Playoff rankings after a wild weekend inside the top 25 resulted in major changes across the polls. Several highly-ranked teams went down after suffering their first loss, including Tennessee, whose high-powered offense never got going on the road against Defending national Champion Georgia.

The Volunteers may need help to lock in an at-large playoff berth moving forward considering their chances of winning the SEC East are essentially over. The same goes for playoff Hopeful Clemson, after being demolished by an up and down Notre Dame team in non-conference action.

It’s time to look at various playoff scenarios over the final weeks of the regular season leading into conference Championship weekend to see how many teams have legitimate hopes of getting to a semifinal appearance by impressing the selection committee.

We’ve charted every team we consider to still be in the playoff conversation’s remaining path and what must happen to get to the final four.