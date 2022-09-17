Charlotte prepares to host 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Golf Club – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — One of professional golf’s biggest events, the President’s Cup, will start next week in Charlotte at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. Channel 9 got an exclusive look Friday at the preparation that has been ongoing for the last 18 months.

The event will showcase top Talent from the United States and international Talent across the world in a match-play style event. 12 players from the US will take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. Events start Tuesday, with official play getting underway Thursday morning and lasting through Sunday.

Adam Sperling, the executive director of the President’s Club in Charlotte, showed Channel 9’s Anthony Kustra around the golf course. Around 250 people are working around the clock to set the stage.

“Typically, we get about a weeks’ worth of work done in a single day once we’re this close,” Sperling said on the progress made.

The President’s Cup is only held in America every four years, and 2022 will be the first time the event will be held in the southeast. Quail Hollow usually holds the PGA’s Wells Fargo Championship every May, but didn’t hold it this year in preparation for the President’s Cup.

The event will bring in people from all over the world. It’s so big that this year’s Fan Shop is the largest in President’s Cup history, with 50-thousand t-shirts in stock. The daily attendance will be capped at 40,000 people per day.

Past US presidents have made a visit to the event in years past, but it is currently unknown if President Biden will make an appearance.

However, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is ready for high-profile figures.

“We are ready as an organization for not only the president, but dignitaries, heads of state,” CMPD Maj. Brad Koch said.

CMPD said in a press conference Friday that they expect a lot of fans to use ridesharing to get around the city next week. CMPD will be the only department working the event. The PGA Tour is paying CMPD for traffic and security officers.

The biggest traffic impact next week will be Glen Eagles Road closing all week starting on Tuesday morning at 6 am, opening late in the evening.

The event will not only bring more money into the area, but eyes as well.

Sperling said next week is a perfect time for the city to shine in the global spotlight with the tens of thousands of visitors bringing in large amounts of money.

“Now is our chance to let the Queen City shine and welcome it to Charlotte”, they said.

