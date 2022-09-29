Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns

Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns, Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Thursday.

All outdoor performances and installations scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled.

The 17-day festival began on Sept.16 and scheduled to conclude on Oct.2. Blumenthal officials remain optimistic that programming will continue over the weekend.

Birdmen and Blue Lapis Light, which had shifted its opening to Thursday in an attempt to get ahead of the weather, will pause performances until further notice.

The Levine Ave Artist Stage concerts and all installations in Ballantyne’s Backyard, including Architects of AirLuminarium, Man, and Mentalgassi have been taken down until further notice, officials announced.

In addition to the free events, indoor ticketed events such as Lady Alma’s Live House Music Party, Zydeco Partyand I Am Queen: Charlotte will go on as planned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button