Charlotte International Arts Festival has schedule changes due to weather concerns, Blumenthal Performing Arts announced Thursday.

All outdoor performances and installations scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled.

The 17-day festival began on Sept.16 and scheduled to conclude on Oct.2. Blumenthal officials remain optimistic that programming will continue over the weekend.

Birdmen and Blue Lapis Light, which had shifted its opening to Thursday in an attempt to get ahead of the weather, will pause performances until further notice.

The Levine Ave Artist Stage concerts and all installations in Ballantyne’s Backyard, including Architects of Air—Luminarium, Man, and Mentalgassi have been taken down until further notice, officials announced.

In addition to the free events, indoor ticketed events such as Lady Alma’s Live House Music Party, Zydeco Partyand I Am Queen: Charlotte will go on as planned.

Outdoor events such as Sway’s Bloom! and Polyglot Theatre’s Bees will continue indoors this weekend. Performances will take place Friday through Sunday at various times throughout the day in SouthPark Mall’s Center Court. The full schedule is outlined below:

Bloom!

Date: Friday, September 30

Times: 10:30 am, 12 pm and 2 pm

Dates: Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2

Times: 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm

Bees

Date:Friday, September 30

Times: 10:45 am, 12:15 pm, and 2:15 pm

Dates: Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2

Times: 12:15 pm, 2:15 pm, and 4:15 pm

For up-to-date information on CIAF, visit charlotteartsfest.com and @cltartsfest on social media.