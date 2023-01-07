Charlotte Hornets tie NBA 1st-quarter record with 51 points

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver in 2019. It also was a franchise record for most points in any period.

The Hornets, whose biggest lead of the first quarter was 45-17, hit 20 of 29 shots in the opening period for 69%, including 7 of 14 beyond the arc.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who entered third in the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game, had a season-low nine in 22 minutes. They shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 11 at the foul line. Antetokounmpo’s previous low this season was 16 points on two occasions.

Bobby Portis had 19 points and 12 rebounds in his sixth consecutive double-double for the Bucks, who have lost six of nine.

LaMelo Ball added 24 points and PJ Washington had 23 for the Hornets, whose 10-29 record entering the game was tied for worst in the NBA.

Charlotte led 51-28 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 84-60 at halftime, hitting 14 of 30 3-pointers. The 84 points were the second-most in any half in franchise history, trailing only 87 by the Hornets in the second half last season during a 156-128 win at Indiana.

Rozier had 25 points in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 11 from deep, and Ball was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers en route to 19 points before the break.

Charlotte led 112-87 Entering the fourth quarter.