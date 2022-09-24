Charlotte Hornets Sign Free Agent Dennis Smith Jr.

Charlotte Agrees to Terms with Five-Year NBA Vet

September 23, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smith Jr., a native of Fayetteville, NC, has appeared in 216 games (135 starts) in five NBA seasons, averaging 10.7 points (40.2 FG%, 31.2 3P%, 65.2 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes per game. He saw action in 37 games (four starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021-22, averaging 5.6 points (41.8 FG%, 22.2 3P%, 65.6 FT%), 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.2 minutes per game .

Smith Jr. earned All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2017-18 after posting 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals for the Dallas Mavericks. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft following a standout season at North Carolina State, where he appeared in 32 contests (32 starts) and tallied 18.1 points (45.5 FG%, 35.9 3P%, 71.5 FT%), 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. Smith Jr. was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.