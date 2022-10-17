Charlotte Hornets Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
October 17, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced Monday the team’s 2022-23 opening night roster. The Hornets roster stands at 16 players:
|Well.
|Player
|Pos.
|Htt.
|Wt.
|Birthday
|Prior to NBA/Home Country
|Yrs Pro
|1
|LaMelo Ball
|G
|6 to 7
|185
|08/22/01
|Illawarra/USA
|2
|2
|James Bucknight
|G
|6 to 4
|185
|09/18/00
|Connecticut/USA
|1
|20
|Gordon Hayward
|F
|6 to 7
|225
|03/23/90
|Butler/USA
|12
|23
|Kai Jones
|F/C
|6 to 11
|230
|01/19/01
|Texas/Bahamas
|1
|9
|Theo Maledon 2-W
|G
|6 to 4
|175
|06/12/01
|ASVEL Basket/France
|2
|11
|Cody Martin
|F
|6 to 6
|195
|09/28/95
|Nevada/USA
|3
|6
|Jalen McDaniels
|F
|6 to 9
|210
|01/31/98
|San Diego State/USA
|3
|7
|Bryce McGowens 2-W
|G
|6 to 6
|185
|11/08/02
|Nebraska/USA
|R
|12
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|F/G
|6 to 6
|200
|12/09/95
|Kansas/USA
|7
|24
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|7 to 0
|250
|03/05/90
|Duke/USA
|9
|4
|Nick Richards
|C
|7 to 0
|260
|11/29/97
|Kentucky/Jamaica
|2
|3
|Terry Rozier
|G
|6 to 1
|195
|03/17/94
|Louisville/USA
|7
|8
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|G
|6 to 2
|205
|11/25/97
|NC State/USA
|5
|21
|JT Thor
|F
|6 to 9
|210
|08/26/02
|Auburn/USA
|1
|25
|PJ Washington
|F
|6 to 7
|230
|08/23/98
|Kentucky/USA
|3
|5
|Mark Williams
|C
|7 to 0
|250
|12/16/01
|Duke/USA
|R
Head Coach: Steve Clifford (College – Maine-Farmington)
Assistant Coaches: Tyrone Corbin (College – DePaul)
Bob Beyer (College – Alfred)
Marlon Garnett (College – Santa Clara)
Jay Hernandez (College – Hofstra)
Rex Walters (College – Kansas)
Nick Friedman (College – Miami)
Norman Richardson (College – Hofstra)
Bruce Kreutzer (College – SUNY New Paltz)
Director of Health Care & Sports Performance: Joe Sharpe (College – Old Dominion)
Associate Head Athletic Trainer: Quinton Sawyer (College – North Carolina)
Senior Assistant Athletic Trainer: Nina Hsieh (College – Cal State Fullerton)
Director of Applied Sports Science: Dan Taylor (College – Franklin Pierce)
Performance Physical Therapist: Jonathon Gardner (College – Coker)
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Adam Linens (College – North Carolina)
Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Jason Meiring (College – Colorado Mesa)
Assistant Athletic Trainer and Massage Therapist: Kayla McKenzie (College – Texas Christian)