Charlotte Hornets Announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster

October 17, 2022 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager & President of Basketball Operations Mitch Kupchak announced Monday the team’s 2022-23 opening night roster. The Hornets roster stands at 16 players:

Well. Player Pos. Htt. Wt. Birthday Prior to NBA/Home Country Yrs Pro
1 LaMelo Ball G 6 to 7 185 08/22/01 Illawarra/USA 2
2 James Bucknight G 6 to 4 185 09/18/00 Connecticut/USA 1
20 Gordon Hayward F 6 to 7 225 03/23/90 Butler/USA 12
23 Kai Jones F/C 6 to 11 230 01/19/01 Texas/Bahamas 1
9 Theo Maledon 2-W G 6 to 4 175 06/12/01 ASVEL Basket/France 2
11 Cody Martin F 6 to 6 195 09/28/95 Nevada/USA 3
6 Jalen McDaniels F 6 to 9 210 01/31/98 San Diego State/USA 3
7 Bryce McGowens 2-W G 6 to 6 185 11/08/02 Nebraska/USA R
12 Kelly Oubre Jr. F/G 6 to 6 200 12/09/95 Kansas/USA 7
24 Mason Plumlee C 7 to 0 250 03/05/90 Duke/USA 9
4 Nick Richards C 7 to 0 260 11/29/97 Kentucky/Jamaica 2
3 Terry Rozier G 6 to 1 195 03/17/94 Louisville/USA 7
8 Dennis Smith Jr. G 6 to 2 205 11/25/97 NC State/USA 5
21 JT Thor F 6 to 9 210 08/26/02 Auburn/USA 1
25 PJ Washington F 6 to 7 230 08/23/98 Kentucky/USA 3
5 Mark Williams C 7 to 0 250 12/16/01 Duke/USA R
2-W denotes Two-Way contract player

Head Coach: Steve Clifford (College – Maine-Farmington)

Assistant Coaches: Tyrone Corbin (College – DePaul)

Bob Beyer (College – Alfred)

Marlon Garnett (College – Santa Clara)

Jay Hernandez (College – Hofstra)

Rex Walters (College – Kansas)

Nick Friedman (College – Miami)

Norman Richardson (College – Hofstra)

Bruce Kreutzer (College – SUNY New Paltz)

Director of Health Care & Sports Performance: Joe Sharpe (College – Old Dominion)

Associate Head Athletic Trainer: Quinton Sawyer (College – North Carolina)

Senior Assistant Athletic Trainer: Nina Hsieh (College – Cal State Fullerton)

Director of Applied Sports Science: Dan Taylor (College – Franklin Pierce)

Performance Physical Therapist: Jonathon Gardner (College – Coker)

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Adam Linens (College – North Carolina)

Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Jason Meiring (College – Colorado Mesa)

Assistant Athletic Trainer and Massage Therapist: Kayla McKenzie (College – Texas Christian)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button