Charlotte Brecht a blocking Phenom for Hope College volleyball

HOLLAND – When Becky Schmidt recruited Charlotte Brecht to play volleyball at Hope College, she knew Brecht had a reputation of being a stellar blocker.

But when she saw Brecht in person the first time, Schmidt was stunned. She wasn’t a good blocker, she was an elite blocker.

“She has a knack for it. When we recruited her, there was a match that I watched where literally every ball the opponent attacked over the net, she touched. She either blocked it or created a touch to allow her team to get to it Schmidt said. “She clearly cares about the purposefulness of her block and it is a craft that she has honed.”

Brecht remembers that visit as well and looks back on that day as the start of a bigger process.

“If I could bring one the game, I wanted it to be blocking. As a middle blocker, that is my main job” Brecht said. “In high school, I remember when Coach Schmidt was recruiting me. She was interested in the amount of block touches I got. She was focused on bringing me in as a middle blocker.

“I take a lot of pride in being a good blocker.”

Brecht is one of the top blockers in Hope College history. She came into the season averaging 1.0 blocks per set for her entire career, which was tied for the most in school history with now Assistant Coach Amber Hoezee, and just ahead of Kara VandeGuchte (0.95), who has the most total blocks in school history (417).

“She consistently works her butt off to help our team,” Brecht said. “That is someone we need, someone who stays in the moment and appreciates the moment, rather than letting the story get bigger than the moment.”

That process wasn’t easy, especially the transition to an elite college program.

“I got to college and it was a little bit of a shock because of the tempo change. My freshman year was about me learning to get to the college speed and tempo. There were only 2-3 middles when I was a freshman, so I was getting a lot of reps,” Brecht said. “I got consistent playing time as a sophomore and got the feel of the college tempo and began to block a lot better. I realized that was one of my strengths.”

More:Hope’s Becky Schmidt secures 500th career win

Blocking brings a lot of energy to a team when it goes right to the floor, but that doesn’t happen as much as other plays where blockers can affect shots and transform the defense.

“Being a college middle Blocker is not easy. There a lot of different factors that go into it, reading the setter, tracking the other middle hitter, and reacting. I knew even if I wasn’t getting blocks straight down every time, I was going to be closing blocks, getting touches on balls to make things easier for the defense behind me. That has been my goal and I have pursued that strength,” Brecht said. “Obviously, I care about my role as a hitter, too, but my main focus was always blocking. Coach wanted me to be a presence at the net. Being an aggressive Blocker and big Blocker is how I could be that presence at the net .”

Subscribe:Get complete Hope College and local sports coverage with this special offer

Brecht said that practicing every day with an elite team helps her hone her blocking skills, even the little adjustments.

“Something that has really helped is the way our setter Lauren Lee sets. She is so good at staying neutral and it is not easy to read her. In practice, trying to read her and react to her super fast tempo sets is making me better Brecht said.

After helping Schmidt get her 500th coaching win, Brecht leads the young Flying Dutch into a top-10 rivalry showdown with Calvin University on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“This will be a lot of People’s first time competing in a Calvin match. It is super overwhelming and I hope that I can be an Anchor for people and help us stay Dialed in,” she said. “It will be super exciting, but we have to stay focused.”

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’[email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSportp.