Charlotte Brecht a blocking Phenom for Hope College volleyball

HOLLAND – When Becky Schmidt recruited Charlotte Brecht to play volleyball at Hope College, she knew Brecht had a reputation of being a stellar blocker.

But when she saw Brecht in person the first time, Schmidt was stunned. She wasn’t a good blocker, she was an elite blocker.

“She has a knack for it. When we recruited her, there was a match that I watched where literally every ball the opponent attacked over the net, she touched. She either blocked it or created a touch to allow her team to get to it Schmidt said. “She clearly cares about the purposefulness of her block and it is a craft that she has honed.”

Brecht remembers that visit as well and looks back on that day as the start of a bigger process.

Charlotte Brecht has been one of the top blockers in Hope history.

“If I could bring one the game, I wanted it to be blocking. As a middle blocker, that is my main job” Brecht said. “In high school, I remember when Coach Schmidt was recruiting me. She was interested in the amount of block touches I got. She was focused on bringing me in as a middle blocker.

“I take a lot of pride in being a good blocker.”

Hope's Charlotte Brecht tips the ball over the net during a game against Albion Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Brecht is one of the top blockers in Hope College history. She came into the season averaging 1.0 blocks per set for her entire career, which was tied for the most in school history with now Assistant Coach Amber Hoezee, and just ahead of Kara VandeGuchte (0.95), who has the most total blocks in school history (417).

“She consistently works her butt off to help our team,” Brecht said. “That is someone we need, someone who stays in the moment and appreciates the moment, rather than letting the story get bigger than the moment.”

