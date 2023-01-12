Charlotte-area events that celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy – WSOC TV

CHARLOTTE — Several events are planned this weekend to Honor the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jan. 14

MLK Dream Day Parade in Kannapolis

The Parade will begin at 9 am at AL Brown High School and march the length of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue ending at Atrium Health Ballpark. Link

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Dream Day at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis

Enjoy free food and entertainment, including kickball games. There will also be a minority business fair and a health and wellness corridor. Gates open at 10 am Link

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. PEACE Basketball Showcase at the Carole Hoefener Center

Participating teams include Harding, Mallard Creek, Olympic and Indian Land. The first game tips off at 10 am Link

MLK Day Call to Service with United Way of Central Carolinas

United Way’s Call to Service Day will offer both remote and in-person Volunteer activities. On Saturday, volunteers are needed to help assemble snack packs for students attending Tutoring and after-school programs supported by the United Way. Pre-registration is required. To register or for information on virtual opportunities, click here.

Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service in Uptown Charlotte

This brief service includes a wreath-laying ceremony at 3 pm at Marshall Park. Link

Please note, registration has closed for the MLK Holiday March in Uptown.

Opera Carolina’s MLK Concert

Opera Carolina will present a concert featuring famous works of African-American Composers at Caldwell Presbyterian Church. The event is free to the public, but capacity is limited. Reserve a spot here.

Jan. 16

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The daylong program includes a civil rights arts and crafts station, story time, music, films, trivia, and other activities. Admission is free. Click here for the full schedule.

Davidson MLK Celebration

The town of Davidson will celebrate the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 am to 11 am at Davidson Town Hall. Link

Fort Mill annual MLK Call to Service Day

The town of Fort Mill is hosting its MLK Call to Service Day on Monday spotlighting seven area organizations that each need critical items for the populations they serve. Participants can leave donations in the marked boxes outside Town Hall from 8 am to 12 pm Click here for more information, including a full list of requested donations and details about each organization.

