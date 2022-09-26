Charlie Woods Shot Career Low: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods of the United States prepare to play from the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Woods family had a good weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, but Charlie Woods had the best day of his growing golf career.

With Tiger Woods serving as his caddy, Charlie Woods recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. It was his best score to date at a golf event.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button