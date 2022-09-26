Charlie Woods Shot Career Low: Golf World Reacts

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods of the United States prepare to play from the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Woods family had a good weekend at the Notah Begay junior golf event, but Charlie Woods had the best day of his growing golf career.

With Tiger Woods serving as his caddy, Charlie Woods recorded a 68 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. It was his best score to date at a golf event.

The score was also a nice bounceback from the 80 he had on Saturday. But an eagle and four birdies along with two bogeys ensured that he went four under par on Sunday.

Golf fans adored seeing young Charlie doing so well. They were even more excited at the prospects of him taking after his famous father:

Charlie Woods has been getting more and more notice for his young career ever since he and his father competed at last year’s PNC Championship. The father-son duo narrowly lost to the duo of John Daly and John Daly II by two strokes.

While Charlie’s score on Sunday wasn’t good enough for him to qualify for the upcoming junior championships, he credited his father for helping him do as well as he did on Sunday.

There’s a long way to go before Woods is even playing at the Amateur level, let alone the potential pro level. But fans will be watching and rooting for him all the way.

How good of a golfer will Charlie Woods become?