Charlie Woods golf swing highlights: How Tiger Woods’ son can out-drive his dad at age 13

It’s an exciting weekend for golf fans, as they get to see Tiger Woods tee it up with his son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.

Charlie has already garnered a large fan following thanks to his beautiful golf swing and swagger on the course. It’s hard not to see shades of his dad in the way he plays.

Last year, the father-son team rattled off 11 straight birdies on Sunday en route to a runner-up finish at this event. We’ll see if they can do one better and hoist the Trophy at this year’s edition.

Here’s a quick look at Charlie’s impressive golf game as the 13-year-old prepares to make it up on national television once again this weekend.

MORE: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth take down Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy in “The Match”

Charlie Woods golf swing compared to Tiger Woods

Here’s a side-by-side look at the two practicing on the range. However, it’s important to note that this video is almost two years old. Charlie’s swing has evolved quite a bit since then.

Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods. Home on the range. 🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/KnSM6bPrmk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 17, 2020

That video was taken in the days leading up to Charlie’s first-ever televised event, the 2020 edition of the PNC Championship. Earlier that year, they dominated a 9-hole tournament in Florida after posting a 33 (-3). Since then, he’s continued to refine his game.

His current swing has had people throwing around comparisons to world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Tiger’s teammate last week at “The Match.” That’s exactly what his dad wants.

Tiger has his advice for Charlie: “I told him, don’t copy MY swing. Copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”pic.twitter.com/6jEJefuxm7 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) December 3, 2022

How far can Charlie Woods drive the ball?

It’s hard to say exactly, but Tiger admitted last week that Charlie outdrove him for the first time recently.

“I’m gonna admit it. They finally did it.” 13-year-old Charlie Woods is already outdriving his dad 😮pic.twitter.com/ZwCNZgIprH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 11, 2022

Tiger claims he “spun” his drive while Charlie “tomahawked” his on the fateful tee shot. Still, in 2022, Tiger averaged 292.6 yards off the tee. That means it’s not out of the question that Charlie is now bombing 260+ yard drives at the age of 13. That’s seriously impressive.

Charlie Woods Golf Highlights

“I wish I had his move. I analyze his swing all the time,” Tiger said of Charlie. “I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

Here are some of the best clips available of Charlie Woods’ golf swing:

Charlie Woods. Unmatched swagger. 🔥 These club twirls were MEAN at last year’s @PNCChampionship.#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/ZHmV16Wppm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 13, 2022