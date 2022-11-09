Charlie Woods golf swing already draws Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy comparisons

Charlie Woods’ golf swing is already being compared as a hybrid of both his father Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy after the 13-year-old Talent carded a second-round 2-under 69 at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship.

Charlie, who is competing in the Boys 12-13 category this week, moves to 1-under par for the tournament having opened with a 72 on Monday.

That is 11 shots off a hot pace currently set by Cole Kim (64, 66) on 12-under par.

Charlie lies 15th as it stands, and the final round takes place on Wednesday.

With dad Tiger Woods once again on his bag for the second round, Charlie was seen rocking a snazzy Masters polo shirt and new TaylorMade cap.

Golf fans have not only been commenting on Charlie’s Incredible golf swing, but also his Incredible transformation.

WATCH CHARLIE’S LATEST SWING VIDEO:

-2, 69 for Charlie today. Lots of incredible junior golfers with a ton of skill playing this event. The future of the game is bright pic.twitter.com/OwIc4Iy5xq — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 9, 2022

Here’s how golf fans have been reacting to Charlie Woods’ golf swing:

Charlie Woods’ swing looks like a Rory and Tiger hybrid @CaddieNetwork pic.twitter.com/OprHh9npAK — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 8, 2022

That swing good lord — The Program (@TheProgramPicks) November 9, 2022

If you just focus on his shoulders and down, I’d swear that was Tiger. — #godblessamerica (@titleist169) November 9, 2022

That’s some serious speed for a little guy! — Dan Cooper (@D_JM_C) November 9, 2022

Golf fans have also been pointing out that Tiger is still heavily limping as he continues to recover from serious leg injuries sustained during his Horror car crash of February 2021.

One onlooker noted how Woods “didn’t look right” the last time he looped for Charlie.

Woods is using a golf cart to get around the course, which is something even PGA Tour superstar Will Zalatoris wants him to do going forward.

It was also similarly amusing to see Woods going all-in by wearing a caddy bib.

Tiger is on the move at the NB3 Jr https://t.co/pairJBBk4A pic.twitter.com/UwoFfLrtOQ — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 7, 2022

Golf fans also pointed out that Charlie has also decided to wear FootJoy golf shoes this week.

Tiger Rocked up at the 86th Masters last April and turned heads when the swoosh wasn’t visible on his feet.

He said there was “nothing” in that and he was working with Nike to develop a more comfortable shoe to provide more stability with his heavily damaged right leg that was crushed in his car crash.

The 15-time major Champion has not said when he will return to professional golf, but he has been confirmed as a participant in the latest edition of The Match.

Tiger will team up with Rory McIlroy to face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Florida’s Pelican Golf Club on December 10.

It will be Tiger’s third appearance in The Match, having previously lost to Phil Mickelson at the Inaugural event in 2018.

He also teamed up with NFL Legend Peyton Manning in 2020 and beat the pairing of Mickelson and Tom Brady.

It is conceivable that Tiger will play three times in December.

After appearing in The Match, he could be playing the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour before taking part in the father/son jaunt at the PNC Championship with Charlie over 15-18 December.

Judging by Charlie’s swing they could go one better than last year and win the tournament.

News emerged yesterday that Woods had won the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program (PIP) for a second year in a row.

McIlroy gave the information away to the Associated Press, despite the PGA Tour yet to confirm the official results.

Woods only played in three major championships, and nine rounds in total as a result of his ongoing injury concerns.

It is believed that the PGA Tour will confirm the Top 20 players receiving their PIP bonuses before the end of the month.

McIlroy finished in second place, meaning his year-long earnings will surpass $40 million.

That is even more than what Dustin Johnson earned from LIV Golf tournaments this season.

