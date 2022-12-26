Charlie Oliver turned Dartmouth High into a football power in the 1930s

Editor’s note: Spotlight is the theme for the latest installment in the Buddy’s Best series, which kicked off last year. Former athletes, coaches and pioneers are among the people who will be highlighted.

Any Coach who subscribes to the old adage — “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing” — either never knew or completely disagreed with Charlie Oliver.

For those who didn’t know him, Oliver was a brilliant and highly-successful high school football coach back in the 1930s and 40s who introduced the gridiron sport to Westport High School before turning Dartmouth High School into a perennial Narragansett League power.

Oliver was born in Avon, but moved to Brockton when he was five years old and later went on to author a three-year athletic career as an Offensive football standout at Brockton High School. From 1918 through 1920, the 130-pounder was ranked among the finest two-way ends in Eastern Massachusetts.

His football talents earned him a Scholarship to Massachusetts State College, but a fractured leg in his freshman season ended his playing career. But Oliver’s passion for the sport continued to hold his interest in football and following 10 weeks of rehabilitation and walking with the aid of crutches, his mind was re-focused on the sport.

In 1922 Oliver earned the position of Assistant manager for the school’s football team and the following season he was promoted to manager.

