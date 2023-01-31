Charlie McAvoy does his best Bobby Orr impression with a highlight-reel goal

Bruins

Bruins’ defensemen have now scored goals in five straight games. Charlie McAvoy has now scored two goals in the last three games. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

The Bruins’ defense is on a scoring tear these last few weeks.

A Boston blueliner has lit the lamp in five straight games, with both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm joining that offensive surge Sunday night against the Sharks.

Most of McAvoy’s offense originates from point blasts and feeds through Grade-A ice. But against San Jose, McAvoy did his best Bobby Orr impression.

Receiving a feed just past Boston’s blue line, McAvoy turned on the jets through the neutral zone. By the time Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier tried to form a wall of resistance down their end, McAvoy smelled blood in the water.

With a few slick dangles, McAvoy carved a path past both Sharks skaters, giving himself a clear lane toward San Jose netminder James Reimer. With available real estate running out, McAvoy beat Reimer via a quick sequence of dekes before tucking the puck into twine.

McAvoy’s fourth goal of the season gave Boston a 2-0 lead against San Jose with 4:08 left in the second period. The 25-year-old defenseman has now scored two goals and posted five points in his last three games.

Not to be outdone, Lindholm scored his sixth goal of the year in impressive fashion against the Sharks. After an extended O-zone possession orchestrated by Brad Marchand, Lindholm faked out Michael Eyssimont before snapping a puck past Reimer to put Boston on the board at 7:16 in the first period.