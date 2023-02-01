Charlestown plans for spring events for all interests

Jan. 31—CHARLESTOWN — With Spring coming in the next few months, Charlestown is getting ready for the warmer weather by scheduling events for all ages in the community.

The first event will be a Skate Day on March 25 where children 6 to 14 will be able to learn how to skateboard from Road Dog Skate Camp.

During Spring Break, March 27-31, a theater camp will be at the city for children to join and perform.

A MLB Baseball Camp will be in the city on April 1 and children will be able to learn more about the sport and play it at the same time. Later that evening there will be an adult kickball tournament in which people 16 and older will be able to participate.

For the skate and baseball camps, people are expected to bring their own skateboards and baseball mitts.

“We did our Parks Master Plan in 2021 and one of the things that we learned during that process is that we have a whole spectrum of interests in the city,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “Everything from art to traditional sports like basketball, baseball, football. But also, some of these nontraditional things like skateboarding and disc golf.”

With this in mind, the city wanted to start making all of these interests accessible in the Parks for everyone to enjoy.

For the senior citizens, a pickleball day later in the spring season is planned. The second week of June, the city will have a science camp for children.

“We want to make sure we have programming for all ages,” Hodges said. “We want to make sure that our Parks programming reflects the interests in the community.”