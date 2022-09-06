Charleston Library presents Zoom presentation by actress Marlee Matlin | Books and Literature

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Public library has announced that, in Celebration of Deaf Awareness Month, Marlee Matlin will join “Illinois Libraries Present” to share the Highs and Lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist at 7 pm, Wednesday, Sept. 14, is Zoom.

Register for this event at www.charlestonlibrary.org

The youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar, Matlin’s acting career recently achieved another milestone as her 2021 film CODA swept every category it was nominated in at the 2022 Academy Awards.

A longtime advocate for deaf rights, Matlin continues to break down barriers for herself and others through her acting, awareness, and writing. As she has so aptly stated, “The only thing I can’t do is hear. The rest is there for the taking.” This program will be offered in ASL and translated through an interpreter.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between public libraries offering high-quality events.

For more information, call 217-345-1514.