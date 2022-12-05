Charleston First Tee program receives national award for diversity program | Golf

First Tee — Greater Charleston’s Game Changers Immersion program was recognized by the national organization at the First Tee Network Summit held in Dallas in late October, receiving the Barbara A. Douglas and Dr. William J. Powell Diversity Award.

The Diversity Award is one of four major First Tee awards, and the Greater Charleston chapter was selected from among 150 First Tee programs. It recognizes outstanding leadership and commitment to promote ethnic diversity within local golf communities and the First Tee Network at large.

“It’s like winning a major championship, a Masters or US Open,” said First Tee — Greater Charleston executive director Bucky Dudley. “We’ve done lots of cool stuff, but to be honored in front of all our peers, that was really cool.”

The Game Changers Immersion Program was begun in 2021. Participants, Nominated by mentors, teachers or coaches, meet Monday-Friday during the summer and on Saturdays during the school year for golf, mentoring and STEAM enrichment activities, Dudley explained.

“We rely on community partners and elementary school partners, to nominate kids who might be on the brink of success but maybe need a summer engagement, some positive activity,” Dudley said. “From that, we take eight rising sixth graders and we go and get them every day in the summer, Monday through Friday. We feed them breakfast and lunch and we do our character education and life skills program. In the afternoons we partner with local businesses to provide STEM and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) enrichment.”

The Game Changers Immersion Program partnered with a couple of Lawyers and did a mock trial of “Jack and the Beanstalk”, with one side Defending Jack and another prosecuting, at the old Courthouse at the Four Corners of Law.

Dudley said they’ve also gone to construction sites to learn about trades. Participants have learned about financial literacy and gone on field trips throughout the greater Charleston community. The College of Charleston School of Business has housed the program during the summer months.

Each year, Dudley said, they bring in eight students who are between fifth and sixth grade and build on that. Last summer they had two classes (16 youth) and at maturity, they said, they will have up to 56 youth involved.

“We’re going to stay with them through high school and, hopefully, help them into their next step in life, whether that’s college, trade or getting out into the work force,” he said.

Game Changers Immersion Program was adapted from a San Francisco-based program known as Future Foursomes.

“We took a good model and amended it to things we could get supported by our community,” Dudley said.

“The Barbara A. Douglas and Dr. William J. Powell Diversity Award is a uniquely special honor. It’s wonderful to receive validation that we are on the right track, but the work doesn’t end here. Inclusion is not a destination. It’s a journey, and the way is paved with persistent invitations.”

First Tee — Greater Charleston (firstteeofgreatercharleston.org) was established in 2008 and serves youth ages 5-18. The chapter offers on-course, in-school, and community programs to teach life skills using the game of golf and its inherent values ​​to more than 17,000 children each year in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties.

Double eagle

Grant Melton scored a double eagle 2 on Oct. 22 at Summerville Country Club’s par-5 12th hole.

Aces

Matthew Appleby, Nov. 7, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 14, 182 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Jim Ihrke, Bill McCarthy, Ralph Martino, Arthur Smith, Hope Florence, Pat Price.

Grant Melton, Nov. 11, Summerville Country Club, No. 15, 198 yards, 5-hybrid. Witness: Taylor Koellner.

Phil Vogel, Nov. 14, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 123 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Foster Chapman, Michael Weiner, Ken Knechtel.

Nancy Pondelik, Nov. 29, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 15, 87 yards, 8-hybrid. Witnesses: Karen Cariddi, Cathy Martin.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to [email protected] and to [email protected]