Charleston Battery’s 16-year-old soccer Phenom to make home debut | Minor Leagues

It’s easy to forget how young Fidel Barajas is.

The Sacramento, Calif., native is just 16 years old, but Barajas’ résumé and international soccer experience make him seem like a veteran.

Barajas, who signed his first professional contract with the Charleston Battery back in September, will make his home debut when the club takes on Loudoun United FC in the season finale at 5 pm Oct. 15 at Patriots Point (ESPN+).

Barajas has traveled all over the world with both the US and Mexico national youth teams. He has played on pitches from Central America to Asia and Europe.

Barajas recently returned from a week-long call up by Mexico’s U-17 national team for the country’s matches in the Syrenka Cup in Poland. The tournament Featured teams from Portugal, Poland, England, Uzbekistan, Norway, Romania and the Czech Republic.

In June, Barajas was with the Mexican team when they traveled to Japan to take part in the International Dream Cup. He played in three matches, scoring one goal against South Korea and contributing two assists against Uruguay.

“It’s been a great experience going to other countries, experiencing other cultures and playing against so many different teams,” Barajas said. “The soccer has been amazing. I never thought I’d play against teams from Portugal or Italy. The international game is so much faster and the quality is so much higher.”

Playing for the US, Barajas competed in a UEFA Development Tournament in May. He had an assist in a match against Belgium.

In all, he’s had five caps for the US and six for Mexico.

“Going to Japan, seeing a totally different country was probably my favorite trip,” Barajas said. “Italy was the best team I’ve played against. Those guys were just bigger, stronger and faster than anyone else I’ve played against.”

The Winger holds dual citizenship with the US and Mexico as his family is from Michoacán, Mexico. He knows that eventually he’ll have to make a decision about which country to play for in international competitions.

It won’t be easy.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet about who I’ll play for,” Barajas said. “It’s going to be a difficult decision. I’ll have to weigh the pros and cons of each team.”

One decision that wasn’t difficult for Barajas was signing with the Battery last month.

Barajas had been a member of the San Jose Earthquakes Academy and competed in the development league MLS Next.

He was looking for more of a challenge.

“I wanted to turn pro, and Charleston was going to be a step higher than the academy level,” Barajas said. “I wanted the chance to play against other professionals and develop as a player, and I felt like Charleston was going to give me the best opportunity to play and develop my game.”

Signing younger players like Barajas is only the beginning for the club, said Battery president Lee Cohen.

“You see the trend across the USL Championship,” Cohen said. “Clubs are signing younger, talented players and they are having an immediate impact. Players like Fidel are trailblazers, they are creating a path for other players like him, and I think you’ll see more independent USL Clubs signing players like him in the future.”

Cohen is convinced that Barajas will develop more quickly playing for an independent USL club rather than a Squad with ties to Major League Soccer.

“Fidel is going to have to compete for his spot on the team every day against grown men,” Cohen said. “At one of the MLS-2 teams, he’s most likely competing against other academy players and his spot is all but guaranteed. If Fidel’s on the field for the Battery, it means he’s earned it and that’s only going to make him better.”

Barajas has made two appearances for the black and yellow, including one start for the Battery this season. He had an assist in his professional debut against Hartford.

“It was amazing to get into my first professional game and get on the scoresheet,” he said. “I’m looking forward to finally getting to play in front of our fans. I’ve got a lot of relatives that are coming from Florida, Atlanta and Mexico to watch me play.”