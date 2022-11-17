Charleston Battery soccer club names Ben Pirmann as new head coach | Minor Leagues

A week ago, Ben Pirmann was named the USL Championship Coach of the Year.

But that was so last week.

Pirmann, who led Memphis 901 FC to a second-place finish in the USL’s Eastern Conference this past season, will be named the new head Coach of the Charleston Battery on Nov. 17, the Post and Courier has learned.

Pirmann, 37, will be the club’s seventh head coach, and replaces Conor Casey, who lasted just one season with the Battery.

“The Charleston Battery is one of the most historic clubs in North America,” Pirmann said. “The Battery crest is recognized not only across the United States and North America, but the club has a global brand and that’s what attracted me to this job.

“I’m big on relationships and people. I want to win and that’s what drives me. This ownership group, the front office, the president, Lee Cohen; we are in total sync in our goals for this club.”

Pirmann joined Memphis FC in 2018 as an Assistant coach, and was named the interim Coach late in the 2020 season. They quickly turned the club around making Memphis playoff contenders. Pirmann guided Memphis to back-to-back postseason appearances, compiling a 37-22-14 mark.

“Ben was our No. 1 guy from the beginning of the search,” said Charleston Battery president Lee Cohen. “He knows the USL Ecosystem and knows how to win in this league. This is a guy who understands the USL and his credentials speak for themselves. We are very fortunate to get a Coach of Ben’s caliber to lead this organization.”

During the 2021 season, Memphis finished with 68 points, earning 21 victories.

Memphis ranked third in the league’s regular season with 67 goals while conceding only 33, which tied for fifth-fewest in the league. Memphis was one of the most well-rounded squads in the league.

“We feel like getting Ben is a real coup for the club,” said Charleston Battery majority owner Rob Salvatore. “Ben is going to bring a lot of energy to the club. He will be inspirational because of how he goes about his business. Change is hard and changes like this are disruptive, but I think we’ve got a guy who really wants to be here and that energy will be felt.”

One of the keys to luring Pirmann away from Memphis was the hiring of Cohen, Salvatore said. Cohen, who spent more than a decade in the USL, came on board as the club’s president in September.

“What we needed as a club were guys that knew this league, that love this league and want to build this league into something special,” Salvatore said. “Lee knows the league and knows the coaches. They found somebody in Ben that has the ability to be the face of the club and fire people up. Lee and Ben will recruit great players and really make an impact.”

Pirmann wants to start signing players as soon as possible.

“I have a Holistic approach when it comes to assembling a team,” he said. “We are going to create an identity; what that identity is, I’m not sure right now. We’re going to be high energy and we’re going to be in your face at some point. I’m sure every Coach in the league is going to say their club is going to be the Hardest working team in the league, but we will be the Hardest working.

“We want to be a balanced team. We want to have good attackers, good midfielders, good defenders and good goal keepers.”

A Detroit native, Pirmann began his coaching career with the National Premier Soccer League’s Detroit City FC in 2013. Over five seasons, Detroit City compiled a 49-17-17 mark and advanced to the second round of the US Open Cup twice.

Casey, who had been an Assistant Coach and then interim head Coach of the MLS’ Colorado Rapids before taking over with the Battery, compiled a 6-21-6 record before mutually parting ways with the club in October.

Casey, 41, replaced longtime head Coach Mike Anhaeuser in December 2021, and struggled to find his footing in the USL Championship.

The Battery were 10-15-7 in 2021, the last year under Anhauser, and missed out on the USL playoffs.