Charles Johnson, ex-NFL player, had brain issues in the years before his death

Recently deceased former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson claimed to have suffered from brain, head, spine and neck injuries from his nine years in the league from 1994 to 2003 and was considered permanently disabled from football, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Johnson, 50, was found dead in a hotel room near his home in North Carolina July 17, shocking the community where he was loved as a Coach and Assistant Athletic director.

His suspected cause of death remains a public mystery. Authorities there have not released it because they said the investigation is ongoing. But the police did say there were no signs of foul play, which raised questions among friends about whether Johnson instead had suffered from health problems that he mostly kept to himself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button