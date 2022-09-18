Charles Campbell Drills 51-Yard Field Goal to Defeat Western Kentucky, Move to 3-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana kicker Charles Campbell said a prayer, traced his steps and lined up a 51-yard field goal in overtime on Saturday against Western Kentucky. After ‘Amen,’ they went blank.

Flushing out negative thoughts is vital for any kicker, but especially Campbell, who was coming off an uncharacteristic week that was met with criticism from Coach Tom Allen. During Indiana’s Thursday practice before the Idaho game, Campbell missed two field goals. Allen believes you play the way you practice, and come game day against Idaho, Campbell’s 32-yard field goal strayed outside the goal post. A 28-yard attempt on the following drive would have been his second miss of the day, if not for a holding penalty on Idaho.

