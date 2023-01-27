Charles Barkley Takes Shot At Donald Trump While Discussing Dislike For NBA All-Star Fan Voting

Charles Barkley is no stranger to speaking his mind.

He did so as a player and has since become an NBA Analyst at TNT. There was no exception when Barkley spoke on the All-Star fan vote during Thursday’s broadcast.

While discussing the players who were snubbed of starting spots because of snubs, Barkley used it as an opportunity to take a shot at former President Donald Trump.

“We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for President,” Barkley said.

The comment drew silence from the rest of the panel. Barkley then said he was referring to Trump instead of current President Joe Biden. Even then, his response wasn’t too kind.

“I don’t mean the old guy,” Barkley said, referring to Biden. “I mean the guy before the old guy. Sorry, President Biden.”

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is among the players who fell victim to the fan vote. He didn’t even make the Top 10 despite having one of the best seasons of his career.

Now, Adebayo must wait and see if the coaches choose him as a reserve next Thursday.

