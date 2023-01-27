Charles Barkley Takes Shot At Donald Trump While Discussing Dislike For NBA All-Star Fan Voting

Charles Barkley is no stranger to speaking his mind.

He did so as a player and has since become an NBA Analyst at TNT. There was no exception when Barkley spoke on the All-Star fan vote during Thursday’s broadcast.

While discussing the players who were snubbed of starting spots because of snubs, Barkley used it as an opportunity to take a shot at former President Donald Trump.

“We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for President,” Barkley said.

