Charles Barkley Speaks Out After Massive New Inside The NBA Contract Squashed Exit Rumors

For over two decades now, NBA Legend Charles Barkley has been informing and entertaining sports fans as a member of TNT’s Inside the NBA (which airs as part of the 2022 TV schedule). The hall of famer has arguably been a major part of the Emmy-winning show’s success, as fans love to see him give his signature takes on the biggest happenings within the world of professional basketball. It’s been long-rumored that Barkley would step down from his post relatively soon, but those reports have officially been squashed. The TV Personality just inked a major contract extension and, after the news broke, he spoke out.

Charles Barkley’s Inside the NBA co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith also signed new deals to remain with the show for the long haul. While details on his colleagues’ agreements have not been disclosed, The New York Post claims that Barkley’s 10-year extension is worth nine figures. Per the news outlet, Barkley – who currently has three years left on a contract worth $10 million per year – could make well over $100 million moving forward. The trade even suggests that the former NBA MVP could earn a sum close to $200 million if he fulfills the entire contract. In a statement, Barkley expressed excitement over his “life-altering” deal:

We’re all a big family – Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are Brothers to me – and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show. I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.

