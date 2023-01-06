Charles Barkley, Shaq Troll Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe Throughout ‘NBA Tip-Off’

TNT’s Inside the NBA crew were back in action on Thursday night for the first time since the start of the New Year, and the crew of Ernie Johnson, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal Wasted no time making Headlines for their antics.

Specifically, Barkley and Shaq started theirs NBA Tip-Off edition of the show ahead of Celtics-Mavs by mocking the fight between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed. It took place on Wednesday over Bayless’s insensitive tweet about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency.

Barkley broke into the introduction by telling Shaq with a big smile on his face that he was “sick of him” for interrupting Johnson.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button