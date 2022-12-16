Charles Barkley, Shaq Quarrel Escalates to Skip Bayless Reenactment

Over the years, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew has been known to poke fun at any and all situations. This past Tuesday, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley once again kept that tradition alive with a reenactment of one of the most talked about on-camera arguments of the year.

The internet went crazy earlier this week after Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless got into it on Monday’s Episode of “Undisputed” during a discussion about Tom Brady. The conversation spiraled into an intense argument after Sharpe told Bayless he was taking “personal shots” after he juxtaposed his praise for Brady still playing at age 45 with criticizing the Hall of Fame tight end for retiring at 35.

