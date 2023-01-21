Charles Barkley praises Giannis effort, says not even MJ played as hard

Charles Barkley is one of the best big men to ever play in the NBA. And so, if he heaps praise on someone, it certainly does carry a lot of weight.

Barkley had nothing but kind words for Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in the recent edition of ‘Inside the NBA.’

Sir Charles loves Giannis

Barkley, an 11-time NBA All-Star, said the Greek Freak is a workhorse that does almost everything for the Bucks every single game, night in and night out. And yet, according to Barkley, Antetokounmpo is not getting the credit he deserves.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button