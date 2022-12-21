Charles Barkley on State of Phoenix Suns: ‘It’s Not Working’

The Phoenix Suns were unable to walk away victorious in Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards, yet the talk around the team isn’t about the play. It isn’t about the blown ten-point lead with six minutes left, nor any trade Rumors that currently follow the team.

Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton were again spotted going at it during a timeout last night. Considering previous episodes in their relationship, it wasn’t exactly a good look.

Following the game, the crew on “NBA on TNT” went over the Suns’ loss to Washington before Charles Barkley gave his two cents on the current state of Phoenix:

“It all started last year in the playoffs,” said Barkley.

“When they got into it and they [Monty Williams] benched [Deandre] Ayton. It was an awful game but something started there. Then when training camp started they asked Deandre ‘have you and Monty settled your differences?’ and he says ‘I haven’t talked to coach’ and I’m like what? You can’t have that kind of stuff on the team because you have to be all in, or you’re not in. And for me, I can tell because I’ve been in the NBA for 40 years, you can tell when something’s not working.

“They’re gonna have to figure it out because right now, it’s not working. They’re gonna win a lot of games – they got talent. They’re not even close to being a Championship contender anymore.”

Full video with more commentary on the sale of the team:

