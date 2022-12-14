Charles Barkley Not Happy With 1 NBA “Conspiracy”

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 03: NBA Legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NBA Analyst Charles Barkley is known for his colorful language in describing other teams. But one team that he’s watched lately has him believing that there’s a “conspiracy” around them.

At Halftime of yesterday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, the Lakers trailed by 15. During his analysis of the game, Barkley said he was tired of his cast being made to cover the Lakers.

Barkley complained that the Lakers are “a conspiracy” if they’re getting so much buzz. They declared that they’re awful and that no other team outside of playoff contention would get as much attention as the Lakers do.

“The Lakers stink. They force us to show them all the time like they’re gonna be good. It’s a conspiracy… We have to talk about the Lakers? The Lakers are awful… They’re a 12 seed. We don’t talk about no other 12 seed… We don’t ever talk about the Washington Wizards (the 12 seed in the East)… For some reason, these morning talk shows and us have to talk about the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink,” Barkley said.

Ernie Johnson tried to calm Barkley down by telling him that the NBA on TNT won’t be featuring the Lakers for the rest of the year – much to Barkley’s delight.

But then Kenny Smith pointed out that it’s mid-December and Barkley realized he had been pranked.

The Lakers certainly aren’t a team that seems like they’ll be making a lot of noise in the spring even though their top stars are playing out of their minds right now.

Perhaps they’ll get less TV time if that becomes the case.