Charles Barkley, months after flirting with LIV Golf, agrees to mega-deal with TNT

Charles Barkley has a new contract with TNT that a report says will pay him well north of $100 million, and possibly as much as $200 million, over 10 years.

Barkley, 59, had discussions with the LIV Golf Series back in July but told Golfweek at the event in Bedminster, New Jersey, that “they haven’t offered me anything.”

He added: “My number one priority is Turner, and I’m not gonna keep Turner in limbo. So that’s my priority. They’ve given me everything I have.”

Barkley’s mega-deal was reported by the New York Postwhich noted that he’s currently making about $10 million a year.

It was at the pro-am event in New Jersey in July that he played some golf but also talked about contract terms with LIV.

“I’ve got friends on both tours, it was great to see some of my friends I haven’t seen in a minute like Brooks [Koepka]Bryson [DeChambeau], Pat Perez, I wish these guys great success,” Barkley explained. “I’m gonna support LIV. I’m gonna support the PGA Tour.”

The Post reports that when Barkley was talking with LIV, he had not yet started negotiations with Turner, who has Shaquille O’Neal on a long-term deal and announced the re-signings of studio host Ernie Johnson and Analyst Kenny Smith this week.

“We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are Brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley told the Post. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m Blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

Golfweek’s Adam Woodard contributed to this article.

List

Charles Barkley waxes Poetic on his golf game, gambling, NIL and his love for Lake Tahoe

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek