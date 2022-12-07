“Charles Barkley is stuck on Stupid, with this Luka Doncic take”: NBA Twitter Pulls Out Receipts for TNT Host’s Atrocious Take

Do the NBA on TNT crew even watch NBA games? That’s the question on everyone’s minds after they compared Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic wrongly. Charles Barkley made a bad take, shockingly bad, and NBA Twitter didn’t let that go unnoticed. They’re out for blood.

Luka Doncic put on a passing clinic and he had been since the first half of the game. And not that the TNT hosts noticed, but we think it was impervious to do so.

They commented about Nikola Jokic’s brilliant passing range but then absurdly pointed out that Doncic didn’t do the same. It baffled viewers.

“Mavs players don’t know how to play when Luka is on the court” – Barkley Luka: 7 assists at half “Jokic makes his teammates better, roll the tape” – Shaq Jokic: 4 assists at half — Glockoma (@GlockomaDFS) December 7, 2022

As soon as NBA Twitter heard it, they came out with their pitchforks- Charles Barkley was not going to be spared.

Charles Barkley gets on the wrong end of NBA Twitter

So, Charles wants Luka to kick out the ball and initiate the offense from his half. In the game, they did that, multiple times. And Twitter noticed that Barkley doesn’t watch games.

Chuck just said Luka’s gotta learn to kick the ball ahead like the Joker does. Are we watching the same game?! Those guys really don’t watch any games, do they? https://t.co/NwWHUxSIPw — Matej Sportinfo (@MatejSportinfo) December 7, 2022

Y’all see how Luka passes the ball up the court. That’s what Barkley says he never does. @NBAonTNT — Brandon Galloway (@bg901) December 7, 2022

And the townsfolk of Twitter, particularly the NBA side were going in on Charles.

Charles Barkley is stuck on Stupid, with this Luka take. They can’t be watching every game. #NBAonTNT @NBAonTNT — Rodrigo (@Rigojra10) December 7, 2022

this conversation does not match what we just watched. — SJ (@SJBasketball8) December 7, 2022

One fan rightly pointed out that the TNT guys are callous with their takes. And while their understanding and breakdown of plays are good, they often fail to see the big picture.

Once again, Lazy media narrative. At least Reggie understood what he was watching. Chuck just talked about Luka not kicking the ball ahead after watching a half where he did it multiple times. — Max (@OnlyZuul6) December 7, 2022

Luka also recorded 12 assists to prove Charles Barkley wrong.

Luka Doncic put on a show, a passing clinic if you will

Luka took the win tonight. The Mavericks hung on for it and exchanged leads in the dying minutes of the game. And Somehow they emerged on top.

Luka tonight: 22 PTS

10 REB

12 DEG First Mavs win when Luka doesn’t score 30 this season pic.twitter.com/AhV2rKF5qw — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2022

Doncic put up his 6th triple-double of the season and the 52nd of his career. He is only 23. And this season, he has more triple-doubles than 24 teams in the league. Combined. Lethal.

Luka Doncic has more triple-doubles this season than the Celtics

Knicks

Pistons

Lakers

76ers

Wizards

Bulls

Spurs

Pacers

Rockets

Sun

Clippers

Cavaliers

Trail Blazers

Jazz

Pelicans

Timberwolves

Magic

Hornets

Grizzlies

Bucks

Thunder

Hawks

Warriors combined. pic.twitter.com/6dPckOILi1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2022

Luka “Magic” Doncic continues to show off his wizardry. He is averaging a cool 33.4 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.5 rebounds. MVP numbers for sure, but the accolade itself will be tough to acquire. We will have to wait and see how the season pans out.

