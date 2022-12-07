“Charles Barkley is stuck on Stupid, with this Luka Doncic take”: NBA Twitter Pulls Out Receipts for TNT Host’s Atrocious Take
Do the NBA on TNT crew even watch NBA games? That’s the question on everyone’s minds after they compared Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic wrongly. Charles Barkley made a bad take, shockingly bad, and NBA Twitter didn’t let that go unnoticed. They’re out for blood.
Luka Doncic put on a passing clinic and he had been since the first half of the game. And not that the TNT hosts noticed, but we think it was impervious to do so.
They commented about Nikola Jokic’s brilliant passing range but then absurdly pointed out that Doncic didn’t do the same. It baffled viewers.
“Mavs players don’t know how to play when Luka is on the court” – Barkley
Luka: 7 assists at half
“Jokic makes his teammates better, roll the tape” – Shaq
Jokic: 4 assists at half
— Glockoma (@GlockomaDFS) December 7, 2022
As soon as NBA Twitter heard it, they came out with their pitchforks- Charles Barkley was not going to be spared.
Charles Barkley gets on the wrong end of NBA Twitter
So, Charles wants Luka to kick out the ball and initiate the offense from his half. In the game, they did that, multiple times. And Twitter noticed that Barkley doesn’t watch games.
Chuck just said Luka’s gotta learn to kick the ball ahead like the Joker does. Are we watching the same game?! Those guys really don’t watch any games, do they? https://t.co/NwWHUxSIPw
— Matej Sportinfo (@MatejSportinfo) December 7, 2022
Y’all see how Luka passes the ball up the court. That’s what Barkley says he never does. @NBAonTNT
— Brandon Galloway (@bg901) December 7, 2022
And the townsfolk of Twitter, particularly the NBA side were going in on Charles.
Charles Barkley is stuck on Stupid, with this Luka take. They can’t be watching every game. #NBAonTNT @NBAonTNT
— Rodrigo (@Rigojra10) December 7, 2022
this conversation does not match what we just watched.
— SJ (@SJBasketball8) December 7, 2022
One fan rightly pointed out that the TNT guys are callous with their takes. And while their understanding and breakdown of plays are good, they often fail to see the big picture.
Once again, Lazy media narrative. At least Reggie understood what he was watching. Chuck just talked about Luka not kicking the ball ahead after watching a half where he did it multiple times.
— Max (@OnlyZuul6) December 7, 2022
Luka also recorded 12 assists to prove Charles Barkley wrong.
Luka Doncic put on a show, a passing clinic if you will
Luka took the win tonight. The Mavericks hung on for it and exchanged leads in the dying minutes of the game. And Somehow they emerged on top.
Luka tonight:
22 PTS
10 REB
12 DEG
First Mavs win when Luka doesn’t score 30 this season pic.twitter.com/AhV2rKF5qw
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2022
Doncic put up his 6th triple-double of the season and the 52nd of his career. He is only 23. And this season, he has more triple-doubles than 24 teams in the league. Combined. Lethal.
Luka Doncic has more triple-doubles this season than the
Celtics
Knicks
Pistons
Lakers
76ers
Wizards
Bulls
Spurs
Pacers
Rockets
Sun
Clippers
Cavaliers
Trail Blazers
Jazz
Pelicans
Timberwolves
Magic
Hornets
Grizzlies
Bucks
Thunder
Hawks
Warriors
combined. pic.twitter.com/6dPckOILi1
— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2022
Luka “Magic” Doncic continues to show off his wizardry. He is averaging a cool 33.4 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.5 rebounds. MVP numbers for sure, but the accolade itself will be tough to acquire. We will have to wait and see how the season pans out.
